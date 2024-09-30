© 2024 WLRN
Democrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The Villages

WLRN Public Media | By Rebecca Blackwell | Associated Press
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves an American flag and cheers as she participates in a golf cart parade following a campaign event with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, in The Villages, Fla., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
1 of 5  — APTOPIX The Americans-The Villages-Photo Essay
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves an American flag and cheers as she participates in a golf cart parade following a campaign event with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, in The Villages, Fla., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP / AP
Lobbyist Barbara DeVane attends a meeting of The Villages Democrats Club to encourage the community's members to vote "yes" on a ballot amendment which would legalize recreational marijuana use for people over 21, at Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
2 of 5  — The Americans-The Villages-Photo Essay
Lobbyist Barbara DeVane attends a meeting of The Villages Democrats Club to encourage the community's members to vote "yes" on a ballot amendment which would legalize recreational marijuana use for people over 21, at Wildwood Community Center in Wildwood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP / AP
A retired government worker who preferred not to give her name drives a golf cart decorated with a "Harris for President" sign in The Villages, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
3 of 5  — The Americans-The Villages-Photo Essay
A retired government worker who preferred not to give her name drives a golf cart decorated with a "Harris for President" sign in The Villages, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP / AP
A Trump flag flies from the home of Dave Farraday, a 74-year-old retired utility worker from Pennsylvania, in The Villages, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Farraday, who registered to vote for the first time in 2016 to support Donald Trump, will again vote for the former President and Republican presidential nominee, over economic issues, but says he would have preferred different candidates to run. Two homes on his street have lawn signs supporting Harris, but Farraday says political differences don't get in the way of neighborliness. "We're all here for one reason, we're retired," he said. "We're relaxing…trying to." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
4 of 5  — The Americans-The Villages-Photo Essay
A Trump flag flies from the home of Dave Farraday, a 74-year-old retired utility worker from Pennsylvania, in The Villages, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Farraday, who registered to vote for the first time in 2016 to support Donald Trump, will again vote for the former President and Republican presidential nominee, over economic issues, but says he would have preferred different candidates to run. Two homes on his street have lawn signs supporting Harris, but Farraday says political differences don't get in the way of neighborliness. "We're all here for one reason, we're retired," he said. "We're relaxing…trying to." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP / AP
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris await the arrival of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, at a campaign event in The Villages, Fla., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
5 of 5  — The Americans-The Villages-Photo Essay
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris await the arrival of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, at a campaign event in The Villages, Fla., Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP / AP

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The Villages, one of the world’s largest retirement communities, has long been known as a conservative stronghold. In the past, left-leaning residents of the central Florida enclave tended to keep their views to themselves, fearing they might be kicked out of their golf group, excluded from the mahjong club, or disinvited from a neighborhood pool party.

But Vice President Kamala Harris’ emergence as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has given the small, but enthusiastic group a boost of confidence and a push into the light.

“They are beginning to realize that they have a voice and they can use it,” said Diane Foley, president of the Villages Democratic Club, which has seen its membership nearly double since the 2020 election cycle, to around 1,500 people.

Prior to that time, she noted, “Democrats have been inclined to be quiet and to not broadcast their political preferences because we were so overwhelmed by the Republican party."

READ MORE: Trump, Harris agree to separate town hall-style events for Hispanic voters hosted by Univision

Parades of golf carts decorated in support of Harris have rolled through the streets, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff recently paid a visit. Meanwhile, Democrats opting to wear a T-shirt or put up a lawn sign in favor of Harris have had neighbors approach them with relief, saying, “We thought we were the only ones.”

Still, most say they choose not to talk politics openly, to avoid tension in Wildwood-The Villages, the official name of this census-designated, master-planned metro area of more than 151,000 people.

“You want to get along with your neighbors. They’re nice people. So we just don’t talk about it,” says Foley.

Retired lawyer Howard Underwood, 71, and his wife, Janet, 74, were Republicans for four decades until Donald Trump became the candidate in 2016.

“We’ve made common cause with the Democrats, even though I don’t share a whole lot of Kamala’s ideas on things,” says Underwood, who is now not affiliated with either major party but has volunteered with the Democrats club to support Harris.

Underwood won't go so far as to put a bumper sticker on his car for fear of blowback, but he acknowledges that the political atmosphere is changing, however slightly.

“Democrats in The Villages has kind of become a thing,” he said with a laugh.
Tags
Government & Politics NewsFlorida Democrats2024 ElectionsThe VillagesFlorida NewsVice President Kamala Harris
Rebecca Blackwell | Associated Press
