South Florida media outlets hold Hispanic Voter Forum — in Spanish — to explore 2024 election issues

A special forum focused on the potential impact of the Hispanic vote in the upcoming elections was held Wednesday night in Miami and streamed live by Univision 23, CBS4, El Nuevo Herald, and WLRN.

The forum, which is also airing in Spanish as a special edition of Al Punto Florida, was moderated by news anchor Jenny Padura and featured a panel of political analysts, including:



Jose Aristimuño, a a former deputy press secretary for the Democratic National Committee



Liz Rebecca Alarcon, Venezuelan political analyst



Marili Cancio, a South Florida attorney and frequent conservative commentator on Spanish-language media outlets



Cesar Grajales, a Republican political analyst and director of LIBRE Initiative

Watch the discussion here.

The Hispanic vote is increasingly critical in shaping both local and national elections. According to a 2022 Pew Research Center study, Hispanics comprise 14% of all eligible voters in the United States, with key states like Florida playing a pivotal role.

The forum explored issues that matter most to Hispanic voters and the influence this diverse demographic will exert in the upcoming election.

Viewers can tune in to the special broadcast of Al Punto Florida on Sunday, October 6, at 12 PM for insightful analysis and forecasts from experts across the political spectrum.

The forum comes less than a week before Spanish-language television network giant Univision holds separate town-hall style events with Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Kamala Harris. Each agreed to speak to Univision to discuss issues of importance to millions of Hispanic voters.

The first special, “Los Latinos Preguntan … Donald Trump Responde,” (Latinos Ask… Donald Trump Answers) will air Tuesday, Oct 8, at 10 p.m. ET from Miami. The second special, “Los Latinos Preguntan … Kamala Harris Responde,” (Latinos Ask… Kamala Harris Answers) will air on Thursday, Oct 10, at 10 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

Univision said both events will air coast-to-coast with Spanish-language translation on Univision and stream on ViX’s Noticias 24/7 channel and will also be available in English on Noticias Univision’s YouTube channel. The local network affiliate in Miami is WLTV Univision 23.

Mexican Journalist Enrique Acevedo will moderate each of the town halls that will include an audience of undecided Hispanic voters who will be able to ask questions of the candidates.