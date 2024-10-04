Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launches investigation into Parks and Beaches Department

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that they have an open investigation into the cash handling practices of the county’s Parks and Beaches Department.

The move comes on the heels of an audit conducted by the Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller’s office released last week.

The audit stemmed from a 2022 memo issued to the Parks and Beaches Director over their process for collecting admission fees at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier.

While Comptroller Kevin Madock writes in a letter to county commissioners that many of the suggested changes at Harry Harris Park were implemented, auditors found “troubling and material deficiencies” in the department’s cash management practices in two other areas — the School Break Camp program and county property rentals.

READ MORE: In visit to Key West, students seek to bridge nation's 'blue' and 'red' political divide

“These two programs lacked management controls and oversight,” Madock writes.

The Parks and Beaches Department was created in 2019, and they manage several programs including three that handle cash, checks and credit/debit card payments.

The School Break Camp began in 2023 and runs youth camp programming during summer, spring and winter school breaks. But auditors allege that during the period from the camp program’s establishment to April of this year, the department didn’t properly track camper fees and therefore couldn’t confirm that all campers who attended the program paid or that fees were properly deposited to the County’s bank account.

“The department’s inaccurate record keeping, unreliable and inconsistent documentation, and lack of controls and management oversight made it impossible for us to properly reconcile and account for the program’s receipts,” auditors report.

A review of the department’s county property rental process reveals alleged deficiencies including that the department does not assess the required state sales tax onto the total fee for renting out county property like bridges, parks, and county meeting rooms.

Auditors also allege that department staff have waived fees “without the required approvals as set forth by County policy,” which would require approval from the County Administrator. They also reviewed invoices that didn’t include key information like the date the invoice was created, date of the event, a unique sequential number and payment terms.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation is still ongoing.