Keys voters elect Sherri Hodies for Supervisor of Elections

One of the most contentious Florida Keys races came to a close Tuesday as voters elected Republican Sherri Hodies over Democrat Ron Saunders to replace longtime Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin.

Griffin, a Democrat, decided to step down after nearly four decades working for the elections office when Florida legislators began making changes to election laws. Since 2021, Florida has added several new rules over mail-in and early voting. They included new ID requirements, changes to how many ballots a person can turn in on behalf of someone else and limiting after-hours access to drop boxes.

Now, Hodies will step in to lead the county office. She gave an emotional acceptance speech Tuesday night that was broadcast via Keys Talk Radio and Monroe County TV.

“I told all of you that integrity and transparency is what I’m about, and that is what I promised, and I will never let you down,” Hodies said. “I pledge to fulfill my promise to all of you, the people of the Florida Keys.”

Hodies is one of two top county GOP leaders under investigation for election fraud and unlawful disbursement of funds during the primary election.

The investigation, triggered by complaint by a Key West Republican party member, focuses on county party chair Rhonda Rebman-Lopez and Hodies, who is the county party treasurer. At issue is a vote taken last April by county Republicans to endorse Hodies in the primary over former Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero and authorize a contribution of $20,000 to Hodies' campaign.

Hodies has slammed the complaint as “frivolous and full of hearsay.”

Hodies’ four year term will begin Jan. 7.

“Monroe’s a red county,” Saunders said. “There’s no disputing that now.”

Saunders gave a concession speech congratulating Hodies and thanking his friends and family for their support.