Trump backs Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis for open Congressional seat

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has thrown his hat in the ring to take the Panhandle Congressional seat previously held by Matt Gaetz. He has already been endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump announced his endorsement of Patronis on Truth Social.

The endorsement caused several Republicans who publicly expressed interest in running, like Escambia County Republican State Representative Michelle Salzman, to pull out of the race.

The district is a Republican stronghold, meaning Patronis has all but been anointed Florida’s newest Congressman. It was left vacant after Gaetz was nominated by Trump for U.S. Attorney General, then dropped out of consideration after it became clear several Republican U.S. Senators were not supporting him.

The move also will reshuffle Florida’s executive cabinet, which could cause interparty political drama.

Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint Patronis’ replacement. State Senator and former Florida GOP chair Joe Gruters has Trump’s endorsement for the job in 2026. Gruters endorsed Trump over DeSantis in the Republican Presidential primary. He also backed the failed recreational marijuana ballot initiative and criticized DeSantis’ opposition of the initiative using public funds.

In a post to X, Gruters wrote he is committed to running for CFO.

