Jewish voters fall along party lines in views of Trump presidency

WASHINGTON — On the 2024 presidential campaign trail, Republican candidate Donald Trump spoke before the Israeli American Council, promising Jewish-American voters he would be “your defender, your protector”and “the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.”

He also scolded Jewish voters who were backing his opponent Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. “Anybody who’s Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel is a fool if they vote for a Democrat,” he said. “You should have your head examined.”

Jewish voters, however, have historically sided with Democrats, and this year’s results were no different: Roughly two-thirds cast their ballots for Harris, according to exit polls.

Divided Expectations for Trump’s Presidency

Now, with Trump taking office, Jewish leaders in South Florida and across the country are divided along political lines about their expectations of a second Trump presidency. But they appear unified in wanting unwavering support for Israel in its response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants.

Those hailing Trump’s victory say he will stand up for Israel and fight aggressively against antisemitism. Others want to see if Trump follows through on his pledge to protect Israel and what he plans to do stem the rise of antisemitism here in the U.S. and abroad.

Trump Takes Credit for Gaza Ceasefire

Among his top priorities before was the release of hostages taken by Hamas militants more than a year ago, and ending the conflict in Gaza.

Trump and President Joe Biden both claimed credit for Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal in Gaza after the White House brought Trump’s Middle East envoy into lengthy negotiations.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on social media. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Trump added that his incoming Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff — who was participating in the talks in Doha, Qatar — would continue “to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his Senate confirmation hearing, said the Trump administration "will continue to be perhaps the most pro-Israel administration in American history."

Debate Over College Antisemitism Policies

Another policy issue certain to draw debate is Trump’s proposal to deport any foreign student participating in on-campus protests that “praise Hamas” and to revoke federal funding of any college or university deemed to be not protecting their Jewish students under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Many colleges were accused of tolerating antisemitism on their campuses last year during a wave of campus protests that erupted in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack. Pro-Palestinian tent encampments on college campuses led to some 3,200 arrests. The atmosphere on U.S. campuses has calmed since those protests, yet lingering unease remains.

Reactions from Jewish Organizations

Sam Markstein, National Political Director and spokesperson for the Republican Jewish Coalition, said he’s optimistic about Trump’s return to office, pointing to his first term accomplishments.

“The last four years you have seen abject failure across the board whether it was degrading or undermining our relationship with Israel, whether it was just lip service when it came to actually confronting the problem of antisemitism in our streets and our college campuses.”

“President Trump means what he says, when he says it,” said Markstein.

Gabriel Groisman, a government affairs lawyer and former mayor of Bal Harbor who also expressed a positive outlook on Trump’s second term, wants the President to take a hard line on the issue of antisemitism on college campuses.

“I’m pretty sure on the first day we’re going to see – and I expect to see – executive orders related to antisemitism that are really going to turn academia on their head, to really require academia to do what they’re already required to do under the law, which is to provide protections to Jewish students under Title VI.” Grosiman said.

Brian Siegal, Regional Director of the Miami & Broward County chapter of the non-partisan American Jewish Committee, said his group wants the new administration to tackle the issue of antisemitism on college campuses.

“Our approach is to work with the administrators to hear directly from them about the challenges they face, to try and help them understand the perspective of the AJC and of many in the Jewish community, to make sure that they hear directly the voices of the Jewish students themselves in terms of the experience they’re having.” Siegal said.

Hope for Expanding U.S.-Israel Relations

The AJC has sounded a more hopeful note on foreign policy regarding American support for Israel, citing the ongoing ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Trump’s stated commitment to expanding the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic framework that started in 2020 which has allowed Israel to normalize relations with Arab states such as the UAE, Morocco and Sudan.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for these opportunities to find common ground and to make sure that we’re working together, between the United States and Israel, to continue the alliance and make it even stronger and also build more integration in the region,” Siegal said.

Diverging Views on Trump’s Leadership

After Trump’s win in November, the CEO of one of the nation’s largest Jewish organizations, Ted Deutch of the American Jewish Committee and a former South Florida congressman, told the Associated Press he wanted to see the incoming administration “increase unity among the American people and repair partisan divides.”

The CEO of a left-of-center advocacy group, Amy Spitalnick of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, issued a statement on Inauguration Day criticizing the Trump administration and Republican congressional leaders.

“Today — and in the weeks and months ahead — we are sadly going to hear a lot of negativity from many national leaders. Who we are supposed to be against. Who should not be welcome in this country. Who is to be blamed and scapegoated for our country’s problems. Why diversity and difference are a source of national weakness, not strength,” she said.

Young Jewish Conservatives Praise Trump

Jewish conservatives see the world under Trump with more optimism as heard last Sunday night during a pre-Inauguration event organized by the Young Jewish Conservatives in Washington, D.C.

The YJC supports newly elected President Trump’s efforts to bring all the hostages home and protect Jewish students and faculty on college campuses. The organization wants the Trump administration to back Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas, which they call a terrorist organization.

Sunday’s event was organized to laud the latest release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza and the cease-fire deal to release all of the remaining hostages.

“He’s the most pro-Israel president that we’ve ever had,” said YJC member Rachel Moon, 40. “And so it’s like a no brainer, especially with everything going on in Israel.”

“I couldn’t understand why any Jewish person would support the other side,” she said.

Daniel Braz was among five University of Miami School of Communication graduate students in Washington, D.C, to cover Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.