Gov. DeSantis signs sweeping immigration laws to fulfill Trump's agenda

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping package of immigration laws on Thursday aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

Republicans say the laws put Florida — long a haven for immigrants — on the leading edge of conservative-controlled states working to leverage state and local resources for federal immigration enforcement.

As Trump supporters in state capitols across the country race to deliver on the president's signature issue — despite concerns from immigrant advocates — lawmakers in Florida are teeing up a potential fight with the courts as they advance a provision that critics argue is unconstitutional.

Florida's new legislation mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization who commit capital offenses such as first degree murder or child rape. It's a provision that goes above and beyond Trump's executive orders.

Key provisions of new immigration law



Mandates death penalty for immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization who commit capital offenses.



Funding to hire more than 50 new law enforcement officers focused on immigration.



Creates new crime of entering Florida after coming to the U.S. illegally.



Repeals law that allows Florida students in the country without legal authorization to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried blasted the new law, saying Trump and Florida Republicans “completely betrayed our communities.”

“The Florida Legislature passed the most extreme anti-immigration legislation in the country, which creates a new state crime that will make it easier to target immigrants and kicks Dreamers out of college,” Fried said in a statement. “Families will be separated, students will be saddled with debt and fear will fracture our communities.”

“These bills won’t solve anything — they will only hurt people and ruin lives,” she said.

A rift between lawmakers and DeSantis

DeSantis approved the bills after legislative leaders brokered a compromise that settled a weekslong standoff among the state's top Republicans over how best to support Trump's sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Today, the Florida Legislature has passed the strongest legislation to combat illegal immigration of any state in the entire country," DeSantis said before signing the bills and handing a sharpie to each of the legislative leaders standing behind him. "We are ahead of the curve on ending the illegal immigration crisis."

But the tensions pitting allies of the president against DeSantis — who dared to challenge Trump for the nomination — may not evaporate, as the term-limited governor is widely expected to have presidential aspirations in 2028.

READ MORE: Immigration attorney: ICE agents have limited access to hospitals even under Trump deportation plan

"Ultimately this is a win for Donald Trump. Because that's what this is all about," said Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, a sponsor of the bills and a key Trump ally.

But the process was bruising, with DeSantis blasting lawmakers' previous proposals as "weak" and a "betrayal" of conservative voters.

"There's still hurt feelings," Gruters said, "on all sides."

Florida bills set aside nearly $300 million for immigration enforcement

The $298 million would be allocated to hire more than 50 new law enforcement officers focused on immigration, plus grants to equip and train local agencies, bonuses for officers who assist in federal operations, and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities.

The proposal also mandates the death penalty for immigrants who commit capital offenses while in the country illegally. Democrats and civil rights advocates say that provision is unconstitutional, citing previous Supreme Court precedent.

The laws would increase penalties for all crimes committed by immigrants in the country without authorization, and would create a new crime of entering the state after coming to the U.S. illegally.

As part of the compromise, lawmakers did away with a previous proposal to strip the governor of much of his emergency powers on immigration.

A provision that drew bipartisan criticism repeals a law that allows Florida students who are in the country without legal authorization to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

In a joint statement by a group of immigrant advocates, including the Florida Immigrant Coalition and the American Friends Service Committee, they slammed the new law for denying in-state tuition to certain immigrant students.

“The removal of in-state tuition has compromised the future of over 6,000 students who are navigating our complex immigration system and will now have to pay more for college than their peers, despite growing up and attending local Florida schools,” the groups said in a statement.

___

Matat reported from West Palm Beach, Florida, Chandler from Birmingham, Alabama, and Kramon from Atlanta, Georgia.

WLRN News Staff contributed to this story.

___

Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.