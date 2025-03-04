Senate President Ben Albritton wants more 'efficient,' more 'accountable' state government

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, offered remarks Tuesday to help start the 2025 legislative session. Here are his remarks as prepared for delivery:

“Good Morning. Again, welcome to all of our special guests. It’s a blessing to have you here today. I’d like to say a special welcome to my granddaughter Bella Grace, born on February 23. Bella is at home watching with her parents, Becca and Dustin. God is good.

“To Speaker (Daniel) Perez and Governor (Ron) DeSantis, we all have a big day today. I value your friendship and cherish our shared values and commitment to our great state. I look forward to working closely together this session. Personally, my expectations for success are very high.

“Commissioner Simpson, Wilton, thank you for being here today. Your friendship and partnership in fighting for rural Florida, and advocating for our legacy farm families, means the word to me. We are running to the fight for Florida agriculture and Florida citrus. Florida is blessed to have a man of your work ethic, character and integrity in this key role.

“CFO Patronis, our Jimmy P, it looks like this will be your last opening day with us as a member of Florida’s Cabinet. We’re grateful to you, and we certainly look forward to seeing what the Lord has planned for you in Washington. We wish you, Katie and your precious boys all the best. God bless you my friend.

“Attorney General (James) Uthmeier, congratulations and welcome to your first opening day as a Cabinet officer.

“To our Supreme Court justices, it’s a real honor to have you here with us today. Thank you. The work you do for all Floridians is incredibly meaningful.

“I know many of you need to leave at some point soon to get over to the House. So again, thank you for being here.

“Senators, it’s wonderful to see so many family members and special guests here with us today.

We’ve got so much to celebrate and to look forward to this session. Don’t ever forget that those same family members who are supporting us today are our one true lifeline for success. Don’t ever take them for granted.

“I’d like to begin this morning by acknowledging a dear friend and colleague who is no longer with us. Senator (Geraldine) Thompson’s passing was a deep and profound loss for the Senate.

Opening day and the Florida Senate will certainly not be the same without her. We’ll take the opportunity next week to formally pay our respects to her as a Senate Family.

“I know we’ll all cherish the chance to see Judge (Emerson) Thompson, and their extended family and to celebrate the life and legacy of our dear friend. I’m sure when Geri went home, she heard the words, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’ Senators, please join me in a moment of silence to honor Senator Geraldine Thompson.

“In keeping with Senate tradition, our new Senate handbook was finalized this week. The handbook is published every two years and is used as an educational resource for visitors to the Capitol, including the many student groups who travel to Tallahassee to tour our facilities, learn about the Legislative process, and participate in mock sessions. If you’ve never seen a mock session made up of elementary students, you’ve definitely missed out.

“As we all know, Senator Thompson was a lifelong educator and historian. She had a love of children and students, and particularly a focus on and passion for civics education, African-American history, and the contributions of African Americans to our state and nation. That list is long. In honor of her life’s work in education, we are pleased to dedicate the Senate’s 2024-2026 handbook to Senator Thompson. A copy of the handbook is on each of your desks. I encourage you to keep the handbook close, to reflect on Senator Thompson, and remember how important our process is.

“Also, I’ve placed my personal challenge coin on each of your desks. As you can see from the signage throughout the building, the artwork in the president’s office, the handbook cover, the gifts delivered to your offices yesterday, and now my challenge coin, we have an important theme going here. Agriculture matters.

“The Peace River basin is home to much of what’s left of Florida’s citrus production. As well as natural old Florida. My hometown of Wauchula sits about dead center of the basin and is marked on the coin with an orange. As I’ve said before, I was born and bred in Florida citrus and this vital industry is not going down on my watch. To those growers who are left in the business, hear me when I say, you are not forgotten, you are not alone, and I’m running to this fight.

“Research and new technologies are offering a new hope for the future of Florida citrus. We’re on the edge of something special. Florida citrus is making a comeback, one tree at a time. This Florida legacy will live on.

“Citrus will not be left behind and neither will the rural communities across our state who support this legacy industry.

“Senator (Corey) Simon’s legislation is kicking off a rural renaissance across Florida.

“This comprehensive package creates opportunities for our rural communities to expand education offerings, increase health care services, and modernize commerce, in addition to an investment in farm-to-market roads to support the agriculture supply chain that feeds communities across the state.

“Together these initiatives will provide the chance for rural communities to prosper, in a real and honest way, and grow as they see fit. We’ve seen tremendous economic growth in urban areas of Florida, and as I’ve said before, it’s rural Florida’s turn.

Government efficiency

“Since President (Donald) Trump’s inauguration six weeks ago, we’ve seen an unprecedented, needed focus on government efficiency and accountability. As I travel around the state, this is one issue that resonates with everyone. Regardless of background, age or political party, Floridians expect our government to operate efficiently, and tax dollars to be spent wisely, with accountability and results.

“Government efficiency sounds easy enough to explain at a Rotary club meeting or Chamber luncheon back at home. But, when we dig deeper than the talking points, it begs the question, what does government efficiency actually mean?

“Well, for starters, I’m proud of the fact that Florida has a great framework for accountability. Our state has been well served by the performance metrics, planning requirements and accountability standards Governor (Jeb) Bush and legislative leaders put in place nearly 30 years ago.

“Florida has grown and changed a lot since that time, and today technology continues to revolutionize nearly every facet of our economy and our lives, at a pace never seen or felt before. To be clear, we will take the opportunity to build on and modernize some of Florida’s longstanding accountability processes. Now’s the time to do it.

“For example, the long-range program plans submitted by state agencies have been in place since 2000, and provide a five-year plan for strategic goals and objectives, including explanations for budget requests. The Government Efficiency Task Force, on which Senators (Jason) Brodeur, (Darryl) Rouson, (Ed) Hooper, (Colleen) Burton and I served, recommended modernizing the long-range program plan to improve flexibility, simplify processes and shift a focus to measured outcomes, rather than simple outputs. These enhancements will allow our agencies to respond to changing situations quickly and efficiently, spending less time on bureaucratic paperwork and more time on their core mission to get the job done for Floridians.

“It's not enough to know government is completing a task or providing a service, we need to know if that service is being provided well, which means we need to have new, innovative ways to measure performance.

Improving information technology

“Another area where we know state government can improve is IT. Keeping up with the ever-changing technology landscape and the constantly increasing price tag of information technology is a real problem for government at every level, just like it’s a challenge for every private sector business.

“Over my time in the Legislature, we’ve tried many different ways to manage IT. From the Agency for State Technology to the Florida Digital Service, and despite everyone’s best efforts, we can’t seem to get it quite right. Along the way, I’ve learned a lot by just paying attention. There is no doubt in my mind, it’s time for IT to be a Cabinet-level agency.

“We must end the reality of Florida government not being on the same page. Whether we like it or not, state government must be on the same page, all pulling in the same direction for the same goals, and the same successes for Floridians.

“Under no circumstances, and I repeat, under no circumstances, do I want to create an expensive, bloated bureaucracy of former C-Suite executives from Silicon Valley. But, without fail, we must have top talent to win this battle against those who seek to use technology to harm us. We need the best of the best to help us understand the subject-matter expertise within our state agencies to develop the best practices, guidelines, and standards that focus on security and efficiency. When it comes to cybersecurity, Floridians’ personal data, and the IT infrastructure of our state — our citizens expect us to get that right. They deserve it.

“In my view, one of the reasons DOGE has become so popular at the federal level is that Americans have a problem with the idea that unelected federal bureaucrats have so much unchecked authority. Now, I respect and appreciate those who dedicate their careers to public service. It’s a very high calling. However, the fact is, we are a state and nation of laws that should be created by elected officials accountable to the people who elected them, not appointed professional staff.

“Florida government is not, and should not, be immune to this kind of scrutiny. Florida’s rulemaking process can and should be modernized to better serve our state. Senator (Erin) Grall is sponsoring legislation by which all state agencies would be required to complete a five-year full and complete rule review process. Each agency will review 20% of all rules each year to identify if any changes, amendments, or repeals are necessary. Improved oversight of administrative rules will go a long way towards keeping government more accountable to Floridians. That’s the way government is supposed to work, in its foundation.

Pocketbook issues

“In addition to government efficiency, the Floridians I hear from, across the state, are most concerned about the economy, their economy, and pocketbook issues that impact working families, seniors and those less fortunate in our communities. As much as we would like to see it, we know President Trump can’t turn around the national economy overnight. But, we can see clearly that he and his team are running to that fight. Inflation is still a very real issue impacting everyone, especially our families and businesses across Florida. The struggle is very real.

“It’s no surprise to anyone here, the cost of housing has skyrocketed following the pandemic. It has pushed property insurance and property taxes higher and higher. Combined with higher interest rates, there’s been a big impact on homeowners and renters alike, particularly young families who are working hard to enter the housing market.

“As a conservative, we’ve got to be honest about the extent to which government, specifically state government, can or should address these issues in a meaningful way. Inflation is (a) national economic trend and won’t be fixed overnight. As I speak, our economy is going through major changes, a reset in (a) way, and it’s going to take time for things to stabilize, or normalize.

“With that being said, there are things we can and will do to help.

“We’ll hold insurance companies accountable for the rates they charge and the services they provide when disaster strikes. They aren’t going to manipulate the system. And, neither is any other industry. Not on my watch.

“We’ll explore options for Floridians to vote to lower their own property taxes.

“We’ll continue to pass a balanced budget that will include new measures for accountability, transparency and outcome measures.

“We’ll continue to pay down debt.

“We’ll continue to maintain robust reserves to be prepared for any emergency that may happen.

“We’ll continue to pass meaningful, broad-based tax cuts that benefit families, seniors and those less fortunate in Florida.

“Every little bit helps to make Florida more affordable. We’ll do our part, you have my word on that.

Issues that affect real Floridians

“I’m also excited about some other issues we are working on this session. Issues that affect real Floridians — meeting them where they are.

“Senator (Gayle) Harrell is sponsoring legislation to increase early detection, intervention, and support opportunities for children with autism and their families. Data clearly shows autism is impacting more and more families across our state, at an alarming rate. Florida will be a hub for autism research, services, and best practices. The families I’ve met with children who are autistic have touched me deeply.

“Senator (Danny) Burgess is sponsoring legislation to expand support services for veterans and their families, with a focus on mental health training and increasing the availability of adult day health care programs that serve veterans who require full-time care. We can never do enough to repay their sacrifice, but we’re certainly going to run to that fight. I know we’re all proud of Florida’s reputation as the most military and veteran-friendly state in the country.

“I’m thankful that Senators Burgess, (Keith) Truenow, (Bryan) Avila and (Jay) Collins have made Florida their home during and after military service. We’re all thankful for your service. Let’s give them a hand! And, we want to make sure the next generation of war fighters, like Jack Pizzo, who we’re all so proud of, return home to Florida after their tour of duty.

“Senator (Jennifer) Bradley is sponsoring the Tristin Murphy Act, critical mental health legislation, which creates model processes for diverting defendants into mental health treatment. The legislation is named after a young man who tragically took his own life in a Florida prison in 2021. Learning about Tristin’s story and spending time with his parents, Cindee and Dennis, had a tremendous impact on me. We’re proud to move this bill forward with their support. I’m grateful to Jim DeFede for telling Tristan’s story. It moved me deeply.

“Senator Grall is sponsoring important child welfare legislation to combat child exploitation, create a recruitment program for child welfare professionals and establish professional foster care to better serve children with difficult behavioral needs. Our child welfare system is always something we have to work on, and a space Missy and I have taken a keen interest in over our years of service. As hard as we try, government can never replace the role of a healthy family.

Data is also clear that the faster we can get traumatized children into loving, permanent homes, the better off those children will be in the long run. But, we’re dedicated to working hard to be part of the solution!

“We know vicious and immoral criminals are out there each and every day in search of new ways to evade our laws and exploit vulnerable children. Evil is real and it lurks around every corner. We should be the shining city on the hill, and war against evil in the fight for good. The more data we have on when and how this evil is happening, the better chance we have to stay one step ahead of these predators and keep vulnerable children safe. This goal serves Florida in a very special way. Children are our future, let’s agree to fight together for their safety and give them hope.

“Senator Brodeur is sponsoring legislation to affirm our state’s unwavering commitment to Everglades restoration. With President Trump back in the White House, we have a strong federal partner ready to move forward on Everglades restoration. In recent years, the Legislature, in partnership with Governor DeSantis, has appropriated record funding for Everglades restoration and our state’s clean water infrastructure. I look forward to our continued work on these critical priorities.

“Senator Simon is sponsoring legislation to create administrative efficiencies in public schools, or as I like to say De-reg 2.0. I’m proud of the collaborative, bipartisan work of the Senate to rally around our legacy, neighborhood public schools. Florida parents will make the best decisions about where to send their kids to school, and public schools deserve a fighting chance to earn their business. Like so many other areas of public policy — this is one where continuous improvement matters. Hear me clearly, our public school teachers deserve to be freed of needless bureaucracy. Let them teach, let them compete, so our children win!

“We will also be laser-focused on solving food insecurity in Florida. I struggle with the fact that kids in Florida are going to bed night after night, hungry. We can and will do better than that. Please join me in this important fight.

“Senators, I’m so thankful that you’re here today. Each and every one of you. Our backgrounds are diverse, but we are a family.

“I’m thankful for your commitment to the Senate, and to your constituents and communities back home. I’m blessed by our Senate family. The Book of Ecclesiastes reminds us: ‘There’s a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to harvest, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.’

“These are important words of real and lasting wisdom. We have nine long weeks in front of us. I think we’ll probably experience each of those times over the next 60 days.

“Let’s always remember to be there for each other, to support each other, and when we disagree to do so with love and respect. I’m so proud of how we’ve done that so far. I’m proud of each and every one of you. I couldn’t be more blessed to be the president of this incredible Senate.

And, remember above all, 1 Corinthians 13:13 – ‘And these three remain, faith, hope, and love, and the greatest of these is love.’ I love you all to the depths of my spirit. Thank you and God bless the great state of Florida.”

