Florida special election for seats in U.S. House underway Tuesday

The state of Florida is holding a Special Election Tuesday to fill two vacant seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The election will determine who will represent the state’s Congressional Districts 1 and 6, replacing Republicans Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz, who were both tapped by President Donald Trump as nominees for his administration.

Waltz currently serves as the U.S. National Security Advisor. Gaetz was nominated for U.S. attorney general, but withdrew from consideration. His seat remains empty.

While control of the U.S. House is not on the line, the election outcome could influence the narrowly divided chamber, as Republicans currently hold 218 seats and Democrats have 213.

Waltz’s seat representing District 6 covers some Central Florida counties, including Flagler, Marion, Volusia and parts of Lake. The area also covers Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Candidates on the ballot for the District 6 special election include Trump-endorsed Republican state Sen. Randy Fine, who currently represents parts of Brevard County in the Florida Legislature, and Democrat Josh Weil, an Osceola County public school teacher.

The election will also fill the vacant seat in District 1, which covers Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa counties, along with parts of Walton County. Democratic nominee Gay Valimont and Republican Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, are running for this seat.

Voters must cast a ballot between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, at their designated polling location, which can be found at their respective county’s supervisor of elections website.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the county’s Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media