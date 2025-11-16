Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado to lead roundtable discussion on solving homeless crisis

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado is hosting a roundtable discussion Monday in Homestead with a group of city leaders to find ways to address the county's homelessness issue.

The discussion will follow Regalado's visit to the Chapman Partnership South, a non-profit that helps homeless people in Miami and Homestead. She will be serving meals to families at the facility.

The roundtable will take place at Chapman Partnership South, 28205 SW 124th Court, Homestead.

Those invited to take part in the roundtable discussion about homelessness include Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez, Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, Palmetto Bay Mayor Karen Cunningham, Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner.

READ MORE: Miami's biggest fundraiser: 14th Annual 'Give Miami Day' kicks off with early donations and a 5K run

"As we enter the holiday season, it's crucial that we come together as a community to support our most vulnerable residents," said Regalado. "This event is an opportunity to not only provide direct assistance but also to collaborate on effective, long-term solutions to homelessness in South Miami-Dade County."

The Homeless Trust will update the county and city official on the current state of homelessness in the county.

Regalado said she will be presenting a check to Chapman Partnership South as part of "Give Miami Day," a county-wide fundraising drive organized by the Miami Foundation.

“The holidays are a perfect time to recognize the many organizations within the homeless continuum of care who uplift the least, last, lost and forgotten in our community, “ said Ron Book, Chairman of the Homeless Trust, in a statement.

“Together with our private sector partner, Chapman Partnership and other non-profits, we are committed to working alongside local leaders and residents in the south Miami-Dade community to effectively address and end homelessness.”

Earlier this year, the Homeless Trust released a report noting a 17% year-over-year reduction in unsheltered homelessness. The total number of sheltered and unsheltered was 3,728 individuals, an overall reduction in homelessness of 2%. About 77% of homeless in Miami-Dade were sheltered.