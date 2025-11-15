Miami's biggest fundraiser: 14th Annual 'Give Miami Day' kicks off with early donations and a 5K run

The Miami Foundation is hosting its 14th annual “Give Miami Day” next Thursday to help more than 1,300 non-profit organizations in greater Miami continue their work in the community. Early giving began Saturday with a 5K race planned for Sunday.

The 24-hour giving event, which has established itself as one of the largest single-city giving days in the nation, invites residents to demonstrate "mass generosity" and "shape a better Miami."

Hosted by The Miami Foundation, “Give Miami Day” encourages everyone to contribute to their favorite cause, with donations starting at $25, with 100% of donations going directly to non-profits.

The event is about more than just fundraising; it’s a profound display of community solidarity said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation.

"It’s surround-sound generosity," said Fishman Lipsey. "It’s the time when every single person in Miami steps forward for the causes they care about."

"This is our moment to stand together and give back,” she said.

Breaking fundraising records

Last year, the Miami Foundation raised a record $39.5 million from more than 100,000 donations. It was a 16% increase in funds and 13% growth in donors over the previous year.

Early giving began Saturday and continues through Wednesday. “Give Miami Day,” a round-the-clock fundraising day is set for Thursday (Nov. 20), beginning at 12:01 a.m.

The Miami Foundation said all South Floridians can select one or more of the 1,300+ participating nonprofits and make a contribution to support the critical work being done across the community.

Donations can be made at the “Give Miami Day” website, where vsitors can view real-time giving totals and learn about the issues tackled by the nonprofits.

‘Give Miami 5K and Festival’

For the first time, “Give Miami Day” is holding the “Give Miami 5K and Festival” on Sunday (Nov. 16) at Maurice A. Ferré Park (1075 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132), where participants can run, walk, skip, or dance for the cause of their choice. All registration fees benefit the nonprofit or issue area of their choice.

To join the 5K, register here. The festival immediately follows the 5K. Register for the festival here.

Give Miami Day organizers say that more than half of participating nonprofits have operating budgets under $250,000.

“These dollars are urgently needed to help fill the gap for struggling grassroots organizations experiencing wave after wave of state and federal budget cuts and knowing additional budget challenges are inevitable while community needs continue to rise,” said Miami Foundation officials in a statement.

“Philanthropy isn’t just about giving—it’s about building the kind of city we want to live in," said Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Merrimac Ventures and Miami Worldcenter Associates, and Co-Chair of the 2025 Give Miami Day Leadership Council.

“Give Miami Day strengthens the nonprofits that power our local economy and keep Miami moving forward,” Motwani said. “Every donation, big or small, fuels transformation across our city.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.givemiamiday.org/.

__________

Editor's note: WLRN is among the more than 1,300 non-profit organizations listed as part of "Give Miami Day."

WLRN partners with other non-profit news organizations who are also on the "Give Miami Day" list:

