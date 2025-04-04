Protesters plan marches, rallies targeting President Donald Trump, Elon Musk in South Florida

Two local progressive groups are planning protests Saturday in South Florida in opposition to Trump administration policies and Elon Musk’s massive layoffs in leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The protest is part of a nationwide demonstration — more than 1,100 rallies — called “Hands Off!” and comes on the heels of weekly protests, including South Florida, against President Donald Trump and Musk. They have sought to reshape the federal government workforce by slashing hundreds of thousands of jobs and reducing the federal debt, which is more than $36 trillion.

“Trump's corrupt agenda is making life harder for everyday Americans,” said Jennifer Jones, one of the leaders of Hope and Action, Indivisible in Broward County.

The group is part of Indivisible, a larger nationwide organization that aims to rebuild democracy. Indivisible and the 50501 Movement, another organization, partnered together to spearhead the “Hands Off!” protest.

READ MORE: Weekend protests. At Krome over Trump deportation program. At Tesla dealerships over Elon Musk, DOGE

Even though Hope and Action, Indivisible started two months ago, they have already led anti-Trump demonstrations. In early February, the group rallied 175 people in front of Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) West Palm Beach office to protest against administration policies.

They also directed weekly Tesla protests at 2829 N. Federal Highway, where hundreds of people continue to gather at the Fort Lauderdale showroom every Saturday to protest Musk’s role in government.

“People keep showing up and it's growing,” said Jones. “The movement is really galvanized by people just saying we need to get out there and do something.”

Jones hopes that the protest can highlight how the cuts heavily affect citizens no matter which party they voted for. One way is through the Affordable Care Act, which they say is currently threatened by impending budget revisions and Trump’s executive orders.

Pedro Portal / Miami Herald A group of “outraged” people protested in front of the Fort Lauderdale Tesla Showroom against the recent actions of President Donald Trump administration, in which Elon Musk now plays a key role — including mass layoffs, the removal of federal programs and funding for medical research, on Saturday March 15, 2025.

The “Hands Off!” protest with 50501 Movement South Florida will be one of the Hope and Action, Indivisible’s biggest events yet, with over 700 people registered to attend from both sides of the political aisle. The event will also include speeches from citizens who are directly affected by the government cuts — particularly to Medicaid and U.S. Agency for International Development.

“We have someone that works for the USAID that would like to speak about some of the cuts they're seeing first hand,” said Jones. “Food that they were going to bring to another country [had] red tape around all of the pallets. They weren't allowed to distribute the food.”

She said she hopes the “Hands Off!” demonstrations will encourage others who are affected to speak up.

“The things that we all hold precious are absolutely on the chopping block, no matter who you voted for,” said Jones. “You have a dog in this fight. They're coming for all of us.”

The demonstration is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, beginning at 10 a.m. The location: ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1733 E Young Cir., Hollywood, FL 33020.