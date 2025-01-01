Duvasana Bisoondial is a spring 2025 intern for WLRN. She is a junior at Florida International University where she studies digital journalism, history, and women’s and gender studies.

She aspires to become an investigative journalist and hopes to highlight the voices of minority communities that make up American society.She currently serves as the managing editor of Caplin News, FIU’s publication run by journalism students, since May 2024. She is also the vice president of FIU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and was formerly the entertainment writer of Panther Now, the college student newspaper.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading books of different genres and watching Indian movies, both old and new.