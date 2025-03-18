‘Indigenous Whispers’ project aims to honor Miami's Native American heritage with historical trail

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After the excavation of Tequesta artifacts at the Miami River, two city residents passionate about local history started a project to educate others about the city’s Indigenous heritage.

Judith Anderson and Christine Michaels, who happen to be neighbors, are the founders of Indigenous Whispers, a project centered on recognizing and honoring Miami’s Native American roots.

The initiative plans to use augmented reality to create a historical trail along the Miami River in Brickell based on the history of the Tequesta tribe, who lived in southeastern Florida from roughly 500 B.C. to mid-1700s.

“Our unique contribution is bringing the voice of the population forward to tell their stories,” said Anderson. “Stories that are important to their culture.”

Judith Anderson Judith Anderson (left) and Christine Michaels (right), the founders of Indigenous Whispers.

Anderson spent 35 years as a leadership coach, while Michaels was a tour operator in Miami for nearly two decades. But the idea for indigenous Whispers originated from sitting in on a meeting held by the City of Miami Historic and Environmental Preservation Board in 2023.

The meeting was part of an overall discussion about how to preserve more than 1 million Tequesta artifacts that were unearthed since 2021 by Related Group, one of South Florida’s largest real-estate developers.

Founded by billionaire art collector Jorge M. Pérez, the group discovered the relics while demolishing a building along the south bank of the Miami River and hired archaeologist Robert Carr and others to excavate the area. The board later declared the site a protected archaeological landmark.

READ MORE: Miami museum set to return over 100 remains from indigenous burial sites to Seminole Tribe

Michaels cited the lack of acknowledgement about the city’s Indigenous history as a reason why she and Anderson started their project.

“When I used to own a tour company, it always fascinated visitors that we have such a rich history because Miami is not known for that,” said Michaels. “We celebrate Hispanic heritage because of our large Hispanic population. But I would go [as] far back to the native Indigenous. So much of what we know is from them.”

Anderson echoed the sentiment, saying the growing number of developments in the city are erasing Miami’s Native American heritage.

“Christine and I attended meetings held in Miami [about] the discovery of these ancient relics and the importance of the Miami River to the Indigenous population,” said Anderson. “And as we sat there, I noticed that no one was really deeply listening.”

“I understand there are competing interests. I understand that Miami is very pro-development,” she added. “But it's disrespectful not to listen.”

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald An aerial view of an archaeological dig site located near Brickell on the Miami River on Jan. 30, 2023.

Last year, the women spent most of their time researching and speaking to different organizations before putting together their initial presentation on Indigenous Whispers for city officials.

The idea was well-received by the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board, archaeologists, developers, the public and members of the Miccosukee tribe.

The Indigenous Whispers historical trail plans to incorporate history with technology. Attendees would make 20 stops along the Miami River and use their smartphones to scan QR codes that would tell the stories of how the Tequesta tribe lived.

One code would show a grandmother discussing how to collect and eat the native vegetation that grew along the banks of the Miami River. Another code would share about how commerce worked in the area from the perspective of an Indigenous person.

Judith Anderson The Miami River Greenway, where Anderson and Michaels hope to launch their Indigenous Whispers project.

Anderson saw this idea at Art Basel in 2019 at an exhibit on the beach and was amazed by the concept. She decided to use the idea to share the stories of the Tequesta.

“People would walk along the River Greenway with their smartphone to a site where there is a QR code. Simply scan the QR code, and up would come a 3D image telling a story,” said Anderson, “such as a grandparent taking their grandchildren to the river, explaining about the animals and plants that they see, and what they mean to the community.”

The women are seeking to raise funds to build the technology needed for the project. While they have enlisted the help of their other neighbors to develop Indigenous Whispers, Anderson and Michaels are reaching out to locals in the community for help with finances and to spread the word about preserving Indigenous history. They hope to launch the Indigenous Whispers pilot in six months.

“This is historic. No one's done this here in Florida,” said Michaels. “I love telling stories. I've been telling stories for 16 years as a professional tour operator. And this is just another story that needs to be told.”

Learn more about Indigenous Whispers here.