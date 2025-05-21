Broward Tax Collector accused of campaign violations in inspector general report

The Broward Office of the Inspector General released a report today that accuses Broward County Tax Collector Abiodun “Abbey” Ajayi of violating state and local laws during her campaign.

As a candidate, Ajayi was the Broward County Records, Taxes and Treasury Operations Manager. According to the report, she engaged in misconduct and violated state and local laws.

Ajayi appeared on two video podcasts from her county office. The first, an episode of “The Adams Brothers Podcast” took place on March 26, 2024 at 6 p.m.-- after work hours. Near the end of the video Ajayi directs listeners to donate to her campaign. Soliciting donations within a government-owned property is a violation of state law.

The other, an episode of the podcast “Time Out 360” was recorded Friday March 29, 2024 at 10 a.m.– during work hours. The OIG report reviewed Ajayi’s timecard and noted that she did not request time off, meaning she was on the clock during that podcast appearance. While she did not solicit donations during this appearance, campaigning for public office during work hours is also a violation of state law. Both infractions would be classified as first-degree misdemeanors.

In addition, Ajayi also frequently used her county email for campaign related reasons. In total, the report tallies 44 instances where she used her county email address to forward scripts, candidate questionnaires, and her appearances on both the Adams Brothers and Time Out 360 podcasts. These instances violate county law that forbids the use of county resources for campaigning.

In March of 2023, when Ajayi announced her candidacy, Thomas Kennedy, the director of Broward’s Records, Taxes and Treasury division, sent Ajayi a memo entitled. “RE: Rules and Regulations for County Employees Seeking Elected Office.” Attached were the relevant rules and regulations from the Broward County Human Resources Handbook and the County Code that deal with employees running for public office– including the rules and regulations Ajayi is accused of violating.

The report referred to Ajayi’s actions as “misconduct” while adding, “we did not determine that she corruptly misused her official position.”

The OIG is now referring the matter to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Elections Commission.

WLRN reached out to Ajayi’s office, but as of publishing had not received comment.

