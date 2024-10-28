Broward County voters to decide on expansion of Office of Inspector General

Next week, Broward County voters will make a decision on a proposed amendment that would expand the authority of the county’s Office of Inspector General.

Appellate attorney Ron Renzy said Broward’s countywide amendment 2 would increase the scope of the OIG to include Broward schools, creating a division that specifically handles school board inquiries

"Right now the office of the inspector general currently has investigative authority over countywide elected officials and appointed officials and some contractors, but it doesn't include the school board, the superintendent, or any district employees," said Renzy.



The school board would foot the $1.2 million annual bill for that new office. There would not be a tax increase associated with this measure, which requires 50% voter approval to pass.

