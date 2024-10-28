© 2024 WLRN
Broward County voters to decide on expansion of Office of Inspector General

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published October 28, 2024 at 6:26 PM EDT

Next week, Broward County voters will make a decision on a proposed amendment that would expand the authority of the county’s Office of Inspector General. 

Appellate attorney Ron Renzy said Broward’s countywide amendment 2 would increase the scope of the OIG to include Broward schools, creating a division that specifically handles school board inquiries

"Right now the office of the inspector general currently has investigative authority over countywide elected officials and appointed officials and some contractors, but it doesn't include the school board, the superintendent, or any district employees," said Renzy.
 
The school board would foot the $1.2 million annual bill for that new office. There would not be a tax increase associated with this measure, which requires 50% voter approval to pass.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
