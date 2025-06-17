Palm Beach County selects top executive to lead the growing county

Following three public forums and extensive interviews with four finalists, Palm Beach County commissioners chose County Clerk & Comptroller Joe Abruzzo as the new administrator to replace longtime executive Verdenia Baker, who retired after more than a decade.

Initially, commissioners did not vote unanimously in favor Abruzzo. Greg Weiss (D2) Joel Flores (D3), Maria Sachs (D4), and Sara Baxter (D6) backed Abruzzo. But Mayor Maria Marino (D1) backed Patrick Rutter, while Marcie Woodward (D4) and Bobby Powell Jr. (D7) backed Isamí Ayala-Collazo.

Commissioner Sachs then asked the board to consider a unanimous vote.

Commissioner Marci Woodward called for the commission again, and Abruzzo got the unanimous vote.

Abruzzo, one of the front-runners and a former state lawmaker whose candidacy had stirred controversy, will oversee the $9 billion county budget, more than 7,000 employees, and vital public services.

The 44-year-old Democrat, who has been operating as the county’s CFO and treasurer, said he wants to modernize county systems and advance AI tools to help execute the vision of county commissioners and take “the will of this board and making sure those actions are carried out.”

The county’s selection process included interviews with finalists:



West Palm Beach native Patrick Rutter, one of the front-runners and the current deputy administrator known for his deep experience and strong relationships within county government.

Keith Clinkscales, known for his strategic planning work and who advocated for streamlining government processes, such as merging departments.

And, Isamí Ayala-Collazo, a highly qualified internal candidate with a background in law and engineering.

Abruzzo's candidacy drew public controversy . Commissioners initially attempted to lowered the qualifications with some suggesting that citizenship and interest were enough, which critics say appeared to favor Abruzzo, who lacked a master’s degree like outgoing administrator Verdenia Baker.

The move had raised concerns about political influence and transparency.

The County Administrator is the top executive i n the Palm Beach County government, managing departments, staff, and the county’s budget, all under the direction of the Board of County Commissioners. In contrast, the county Mayor is a ceremonial role selected by fellow commissioners to help lead meetings and represent the county.

Unlike the Administrator, the Mayor doesn’t have real management or executive authority.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the county’s population is close to 1.6 million people — growing both in population and political complexity, and constituents stress that the next administrator must be an independent manager that serves residents first — not developers or special interests in one of Florida’s largest and fastest-growing counties.

The recent Transit Village lawsuit, involving a valuable county-owned property, highlights the pressures the new administrator will face. Developers often push the limits of land-use rules, and the next leader will need the backbone to stand firm.

Abruzzo's appointment is effective immediately, as he goes through contract negotiations with the county commissioners.

