U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz faces pressure from challengers from both parties in next election

Florida’s 23rd congressional district, which includes much of northern Broward County, was the closest race in Florida during the 2024 election.

The incumbent — Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, of Parkland, who’s held the seat since 2022 — has faced increasing pressure from potential Republican challengers who believe they can flip the seat in 2026. But now, he’s facing a challenge from inside his own party.

Oliver Larkin, a Democrat from Deerfield Beach, announced his candidacy on July 4, and lamented Moskowitz’s job performance.

" He is missed two and a half times the average number of house votes. Which might be excusable if he was really accessible here," Larkin said. "And maybe misses a few votes to be more present in the community. But he is also blowing off these local groups and not even deigning some of them with a response."

The general election will be held November 3, 2026. The primary is August 18, 2026.

Larkin has worked for more than a decade on Democratic campaigns including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and California U.S Rep. Adam Schiff’s run for U.S. Senate.

Larkin first campaign stop was to protest against Alligator Alcatraz where he affirmed his commitment to immigrants rights.

" Our incumbent congressman says progressives can't win here, I say we must because that is what this moment demands," he said.

