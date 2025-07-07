© 2025 WLRN
DeSantis vetoed a nursing education bill

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
A man speaks into a microphone.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
FILE: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign says.

Among the bills Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed last week was a nursing education bill.

The measure would have increased state requirements for nursing-education programs. Specifically, it would have made a series of changes related to the Florida Board of Nursing’s approval and oversight of those programs.
 
In rejecting the measure, DeSantis wrote that the bill “institutes bureaucratic overreach" and would hinder Florida's ability to recruit and maintain nursing programs.

But the Florida Nurses Association supported the bill, pointing out that Florida nursing students are falling way behind their peers in other states when it comes to passing their nursing license exams.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
