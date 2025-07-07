DeSantis vetoed a nursing education bill

Among the bills Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed last week was a nursing education bill.

The measure would have increased state requirements for nursing-education programs. Specifically, it would have made a series of changes related to the Florida Board of Nursing’s approval and oversight of those programs.



In rejecting the measure, DeSantis wrote that the bill “institutes bureaucratic overreach" and would hinder Florida's ability to recruit and maintain nursing programs.

But the Florida Nurses Association supported the bill, pointing out that Florida nursing students are falling way behind their peers in other states when it comes to passing their nursing license exams.

