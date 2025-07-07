© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis axed over $150,000 in state funding for a Palm Beach County pilot program for veterans

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:56 PM EDT
Ron DeSantis speaks into a microphone against the background of an American flag
Andy Barron
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023.

During this year’s legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis axed more than $150,000 in state funding for a Palm Beach County pilot program that would’ve given free bus rides to veterans.
 
More than 1,000 Palm Beach County veterans stood to benefit from free bus rides through a new initiative called Patriot Passes. The program was meant to help veterans access vital services like medical care and job interviews, but DeSantis vetoed the bill that would’ve made it possible.
 
The state dollars would have matched local funds — mirroring a similar program that found success in Miami-Dade County. Instead, the veto became part of a broader $567 million cut to the state budget — which saw several veteran-focused programs also on the chopping block.
 
Without state support, the Patriot Passes program won’t be moving forward.

READ MORE: DeSantis signs a slimmed-down Florida budget into law after vetoing millions

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Government & Politics
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic