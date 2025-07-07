DeSantis axed over $150,000 in state funding for a Palm Beach County pilot program for veterans

During this year’s legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis axed more than $150,000 in state funding for a Palm Beach County pilot program that would’ve given free bus rides to veterans.



More than 1,000 Palm Beach County veterans stood to benefit from free bus rides through a new initiative called Patriot Passes. The program was meant to help veterans access vital services like medical care and job interviews, but DeSantis vetoed the bill that would’ve made it possible.



The state dollars would have matched local funds — mirroring a similar program that found success in Miami-Dade County. Instead, the veto became part of a broader $567 million cut to the state budget — which saw several veteran-focused programs also on the chopping block.



Without state support, the Patriot Passes program won’t be moving forward.

