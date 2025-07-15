AG Uthmeier enforces new law that bans weather modification

Under a new Florida law, the state's public airports will soon have to start submitting monthly reports detailing weather modification activities or face the loss of state funding.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to airport operators Monday.

Uthmeier wrote that their compliance is needed to “catch those who seek to weaponize science."



Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law prohibiting the release of any substance that alters weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity.



Critics say that state officials are seeking to address a non-existent problem that only fuels conspiracy theories.

