© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AG Uthmeier enforces new law that bans weather modification

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:26 PM EDT
FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Under a new Florida law, the state's public airports will soon have to start submitting monthly reports detailing weather modification activities or face the loss of state funding.
 
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to airport operators Monday.

Uthmeier wrote that their compliance is needed to “catch those who seek to weaponize science."
 
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law prohibiting the release of any substance that alters weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity. 
 
Critics say that state officials are seeking to address a non-existent problem that only fuels conspiracy theories. 

READ MORE: Florida anti-weather modification bill is getting closer to passing

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Government & Politics
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
See stories by Ammy Sanchez
More On This Topic