Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office is requesting a $55 million budget increase

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the mayor’s proposed budget increase for the department isn’t enough.



That’s after Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released her proposed county budget this week in which the sheriff’s department would receive about $38 million.

But Cordero-Stutz is pushing back and asking for at least $93 million.



The sheriff says the additional funds will help fill vacancies, hire new civilian positions and cover staffing costs.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava seeks to close $402 million revenue gap with her proposed budget

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

