Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office is requesting a $55 million budget increase

WLRN Public Media | By Carla Mendez
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:40 PM EDT
Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz arrives for her swearing-in ceremony at Miami-Dade College School of Justice in Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz arrives for her swearing-in ceremony at Miami-Dade College School of Justice in Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the mayor’s proposed budget increase for the department isn’t enough.
 
That’s after Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released her proposed county budget this week in which the sheriff’s department would receive about $38 million.

But Cordero-Stutz is pushing back and asking for at least $93 million. 
 
The sheriff says the additional funds will help fill vacancies, hire new civilian positions and cover staffing costs.

This is a News In Brief report.
Carla Mendez
Carla Daniela Mendez is a Summer 2025 intern at WLRN.
More On This Topic