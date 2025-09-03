© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Palm Beach weighs renaming Southern Boulevard after President Trump, draws public outrage

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
FILE: Then former President Donald Trump acknowledges attendees before speaking at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

West Palm Beach commissioners heard public feedback Tuesday night on a proposal to rename Southern Boulevard for President Donald Trump’s namesake.

The renamed portion of the road is between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump’s country club estate, Mar-a-Lago. The idea has sparked contention, with residents largely opposed to the measure, with some citing the sitting president’s previous criminal convictions. Here’s long-time resident Mikki [MEE-key] Royce.

"We are not in the habit of honoring convicted felons. If you vote to inflict this outrage on the citizens of Palm Beach County, then why not call it the felon freeway and honor all felons," said long-time resident Mikki Royce.

Following public comment, West Palm Beach commissioners deferred their vote and have not set a new date. 

READ MORE: DeSantis defends FHP arrests of Pulse crosswalk protesters

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Government & Politics
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic