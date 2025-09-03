West Palm Beach weighs renaming Southern Boulevard after President Trump, draws public outrage

West Palm Beach commissioners heard public feedback Tuesday night on a proposal to rename Southern Boulevard for President Donald Trump’s namesake.

The renamed portion of the road is between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump’s country club estate, Mar-a-Lago. The idea has sparked contention, with residents largely opposed to the measure, with some citing the sitting president’s previous criminal convictions. Here’s long-time resident Mikki [MEE-key] Royce.

"We are not in the habit of honoring convicted felons. If you vote to inflict this outrage on the citizens of Palm Beach County, then why not call it the felon freeway and honor all felons," said long-time resident Mikki Royce.

Following public comment, West Palm Beach commissioners deferred their vote and have not set a new date.

READ MORE: DeSantis defends FHP arrests of Pulse crosswalk protesters

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.