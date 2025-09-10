Monroe County commissioners approve $672.7 million annual budget

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a $672.7 million budget for 2026 fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

The new budget is $43.6 million less than the previous year and reflects a focus on efficiency and strengthening reserves while maintaining core services, the commissioners said in a statement.

"Monroe County continues to deliver essential services with one of the lowest tax rates in Florida while meeting the extraordinary demands of serving our 84,000 residents, and a functional population, which is nearly double that size, that includes our 4 million visitors a year,” said Monroe County Administrator Christine Hurley, in a statement.

“This budget reflects efficiency cuts, strengthened reserves, and our unwavering commitment to public safety and core responsibilities that keep our island communities safe and accessible," Hurley said.

A key feature of the approved budget is the addition of $2 million in emergency disaster reserves, bringing the total to $12 million — the first increase to the reserve fund since its creation in 2008.

The budget maintains the countywide millage rate at 2.6929, among the lowest in the state. The aggregate millage rate has been reduced to 3.3567, a .6 percent decrease from last year.

The FY26 budget includes improvements to several key government efficiency and public safety.

The county made $15.6 million in efficiency cuts as a result of budget roundtable meetings. The budget also reduces 45 positions and makes cuts to non-core services, with a goal of improving government efficiency, guided by the State Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Public safety spending include increases in compensation for EMS and law enforcement personnel "to attract and retain a qualified workforce," as well as the construction of a new fire station on Sugarloaf Key and various maintenance and improvement projects at the Monroe County Detention Center, according to commissioners.

The budget also includes $1.1 million for Human Services Advisory Board funding, which supports local nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about the budget here.