The federal government shut down. South Florida lawmakers play the partisan blame game

Even before the federal government shut down Wednesday, Democratic and Republican lawmakers in South Florida were engaging in partisan finger pointing on who's to blame for the legislative standoff.

“President [Donald] Trump could have stopped this shutdown, but he chose not to,” said U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson, a Miami Democrat, in a statement hours before Congress failed to reach an agreement to keep funding the federal government. "It's a Trump shutdown."

“Make no mistake: this is a Schumer-led shutdown,” U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Miami Republican, said in a statement earlier this week. "The Democrats are in total disarray, obsessed with President Trump instead of governing. Shutdowns are devastating for our troops, veterans, and national security.”

The latest from Washington shows little signs the impasse can be resolved anytime soon between Democrats and Republicans. The House, Senate and White House are controlled by Republicans.

A vote to end the government shutdown hours after it began failed Wednesday, as Democrats in the Senate held firm to the party’s demands to fund health care subsidies that President Donald Trump and Republicans refuse to extend.

The tally showed cracks in the Democrats’ resolve, but the outcome also left no breakthrough. Blame was being cast on all sides on the first day of the shutdown. The White House and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep programs and services open, throwing the country into a new cycle of uncertainty.

At issue are tax credits that have made health insurance through the Affordable Care Act more affordable for millions of people since the COVID-19 pandemic. The credits are set to expire at the end of the year if Congress doesn’t extend them — which would more than double what subsidized enrollees currently pay for health insurance premiums, according to a KFF analysis.

It's an especially critical issue in Florida, including South Florida. The state, which has almost 5 million Affordable Care Act enrollees, has the highest ACA participation in the country. And one of every five Florida enrollees is from Miami-Dade.

Here is what South Florida lawmakers are saying on X, formerly Twitter, about the federal government shutdown.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R−Fort Pierce

Every day Senate Democrats refuse to come to the table and end this federal shutdown, America’s servicemembers suffer. This Schumer Shutdown needs to end now.https://t.co/uyg9dwPbsB — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) October 1, 2025

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D−Miramar

While shutdowns are not new, each time it happens, it sends the same painful message: too often, leaders in Washington put ego and politics ahead of the people we are meant to serve.



Read the full statement at the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/wkJv6O1wl5 — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (@CongresswomanSC) October 1, 2025

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R−Miami

The Democrats just SHUT DOWN your government because they refused to pass a clean bill to extend funding.



Why? To force their partisan wish list. Troops lose pay. Families lose services. America loses billions.



This isn’t leadership, it’s chaos. — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) October 1, 2025

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R−Miami

🚨What have the woke Democrats in Congress achieved by shutting the government down?



1) Forced thousands of federal employees to work without knowing when they will get paid.



2) Weakened America’s standing abroad



3) Damaged the US economy



This is costly political theater! — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 1, 2025

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D−West Palm Beach

Democrats have been clear for months—we want to keep the government open while addressing the Republican health care crisis.



Premiums go up by $500 on average in PBC if ACA aid expires.



Our position is simple: cancel the cuts, lower the costs, save health care. — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) October 1, 2025

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Parkland