Historian challenging presidential library holds rally to counter Trump’s Miami appearance

Historian Dr. Marvin Dunn continued fighting against a contentious land transfer for President Donald Trump’s future library on Wednesday, a few blocks away from where the president headlined a business forum in downtown Miami.

“Some of the most valuable land… in the city of Miami is about to be given away to a politician,” said Dunn, a retired FIU professor, in front of a crowd of demonstrators.

Dunn sued Miami Dade College after its Board of Trustees voted to give away a 2.63 acre parking lot worth $67 million for Trump’s presidential library. Located next to the Freedom Tower, it is one of the last parcels of undeveloped land in the middle of downtown Miami’s bustling Biscayne Boulevard.

As President Trump spoke at the American Business Forum at the Kaseya Center, across the road from the parcel, Dunn protested symbolically by taking members of the public on a tour around historic parts of Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. He spoke about Miami Dade College’s history in the community in a form of protest he called a “teach-in.”

“It took public action by Blacks to get Black students admitted to Miami-Dade College,” Dunn told WLRN. ”And now it's one of the greatest colleges in the country, but it went through a whole lot to get to where it is today. “

The college decided on Tuesday to appeal a ruling that temporarily blocked the land transfer after a judge found that it had violated state transparency laws.

The Board of Trustees had made the decision in a special meeting with an advance notice that merely noted trustees would discuss “potential real estate transactions.” Dunn told WLRN that all he is asking for is a hearing that clearly outlines the matter to be discussed and allows for members of the public to have their say.

“This could be ended by the Miami-Dade College Board of Trustees simply saying, ‘We're going to have an open meeting, we're going to be giving away land to the state of Florida for the Trump Library. You all come in public and tell us what you think about it.’”

Philip Stoddard, another retired FIU professor, told WLRN that he took part in the demonstration because he is outraged by what the potential transfer would mean for students.

“It's a giveaway of what belongs to our students. present and future,” said Stoddard. “The resources there should be going to the education of Miami-Dade County, not to a rich real estate developer, not to a powerful politician.”

Dunn toured demonstrators through historic parts of Overtown like the D.A. Dorsey House , the home of Miami’s first Black millionaire, and famous sites from the city’s segregation period like the Ward Rooming House .

“You name a Black star from the 1930s, 40s, 50s that came to Miami, they stayed here,” Dunn told the crowd as he pointed to the entrance of the Rooming House,

After touring Overtown with the 85-year-old Dunn, Stoddard said that his choice to protest through educating was impactful for county residents who also participated.

“This is Dr. Dunn's lifeblood,” said Stoddard. “He is educating people and bringing them the truth, whether it's convenient truth or inconvenient truth.”

'Indefensible process'

Trustee Roberto Alonso said the board received a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office on Tuesday, Sept. 16, asking the college to convey the property to the state "for the good of the public," without any additional detail.

The same day as the trustees voted to transfer the lot, DeSantis announced that the Florida Cabinet would vote on gifting the plot of land for the future Trump Presidential Library. But the transfer has been halted because of the ongoing lawsuit.

WLRN reported in October that a poll conducted by public research firm Bendixen & Amandi showed 74% of respondents believed that Miami Dade College should keep the land. The opposition to the transfer included 59% of Republicans.

”The whole process is indefensible,” said demonstrator Miami Shores resident John Ise. “This was shrouded with just a lack of… clarity.”

