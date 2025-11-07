Miami-Dade Mayor warns of 'significant repercussions' at MIA from FAA's decisions to reduce flights

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava voiced strong concerns following the Federal Aviation Administration's order to reduce by 10% domestic flights at Miami International Airport.

The FAA announced Thursday it is forcing airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports — including Miami and Fort Lauderdale — to reduce pressure on air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown and ensure that flying remains safe.

"While we understand the FAA’s role in ensuring safe and orderly operations of our national air system, this decision could have significant repercussions for our region’s economy, connectivity, and workforce," Levine Cava said in a statement.

“The decision by the FAA comes as the latest consequence of the longest federal government shutdown in history, and prolonged disruption to air service will mean even deeper impacts.”

READ MORE: FAA list to reduce flights during the government shutdown includes Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports

The federal government remains shut down, in what is now the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

It's unclear what flights will be reduced. More will be known early Friday morning. In the meantime, air travelers are encouraged to contact their airline to confirm their flight status and receive the latest updates.

Levine Cava pledged to work closely with airport leadership, airline partners, and the local business and tourism sectors to assess the impact, develop contingency plans, and advocate for a swift resolution.

"We must ensure the people of Miami-Dade — residents, workers, small businesses, and travelers — are not left paying the price," she said. "Miami-Dade will remain open for business, open for travel, and open for opportunity."

She called on Congress and President Donald Trump to end the shutdown.

"Now more than ever, we need the White House and Congressional leaders to achieve bipartisan decisions to ensure we avoid further disruptions to our community and reopen our federal government," she said. "Americans are counting on it, and Miami-Dade’s economy depends on it.”