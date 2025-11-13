Effort to rename Broward to 'Lauderdale County' stalls. Legislative delegation tables vote

A vote to advance a bill that would let Broward County voters decide whether or not to change the county’s name to Lauderdale County was tabled on Thursday.

Sponsored by state Rep. Chip LaMarca (R- Lighthouse Point), the "Lauderdale County" bill would have added a referendum on Broward ballots in 2026 for voters to approve a name change. But the delegation decided to table the vote until after the county commission weighed in.

The topic was among several debated by state representatives and state senators from Broward County. They met in Fort Lauderdale to hear from constituents, local constitutional officers, and to approve local bills that would be brought to Tallahassee.

LaMarca says the county name change, which has been supported by business owners, would increase the county’s name recognition and synergize its brand. He says it's why Broward is falling behind Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

“ Miami Dade County and Palm Beach County are globally known brands to remain competitive and visible. We should stand beside them, not beneath them,” said LaMarca.

Broward's tourism board, formerly known as the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau has already embraced the "Lauderdale" branding, renaming itself Visit Lauderdale in 2021. The county's chamber of commerce changed its name from The Broward Alliance to The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance in 2010.

LaMarca estimates that rebranding would cost around $10 million over seven years, but that the county would see an estimated $200 million a year in revenue due to the name change. Other members of the delegation balked at those estimations, and when pressed LaMarca admitted that the data was still a work in progress.

“ The information that we have is insufficient. I know that the cost is gonna be exceptionally higher than the $10 million that we are projecting, and I would really like to see that data so we have an idea before we vote on what we're gonna be asking Broward County voters to do,” said state Rep. Hillary Cassel (R- Dania Beach).

The Broward County Commission met just a few hours after the Broward delegation to discuss the bill. A resolution brought by Commissioner Michael Udine to formally support LaMarca's bill was tabled indefinitely after most of the commission did not express support for the name change.

The majority Democratic delegation was also wary of bringing the bill to Tallahassee where Republicans have a super-majority giving them the power to advance any legislation without Democratic support.

“ Once we pass this bill, it's gonna go through. This is [Representative] LaMarca’s last year. He's highly respected. His peers are going to vote for his bill, and this bill will pass. Even if the county commission sends us a big “no” our votes aren't gonna matter,” said the delegation's chair state Rep. Robin Bartleman (D- Weston).

There was no timeline given for the next meeting. Normally, local bills need to be publicly advertised for 30 days before the legislative session begins. However, since this bill introduces a referendum, it does not have that timeline and can be approved as late as Jan. 9.

