Miami grand jury indicts Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick for theft of $5M in FEMA funds, campaign fraud

A Miami federal grand jury returned an indictment against South Florida Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and several co-defendants, alleging that she and the others stole federal disaster funds, laundered the proceeds, and used the cash to support her 2021 congressional election campaign, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, both of Miramar, worked through their family health-care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021, according to the indictment. In July 2021, the company then received an overpayment of $5 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to steal the $5 million and rout it through “multiple accounts to disguise its source.”

“Prosecutors allege that a substantial portion of the misappropriated funds was used as candidate contributions to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign and for the personal benefit of the defendants,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami said in a statement.

Cherfilus-McCormick and Nadege Leblanc, 46, of Miramar, arranged additional contributions using straw donors, funneling other monies from the FEMA-funded Covid-19 contract “to friends and relatives who then donated to the campaign as if using their own money,” according to the indictment.

Cherfilus-McCormick and her 2021 tax preparer David K. Spencer, 41, of Davie, are also indicted on charges of conspiring to file a false federal tax return.

“They falsely claimed political spending and other personal expenses as business deductions and inflated charitable contributions in order to reduce her tax obligations,” the indictment said.

Cherfilus-McCormick did not immediately respond for comment to WLRN.

In a statement announcing the indictment, Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the congresswoman.

“Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” said Bondi. “No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.”

Said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida in a statement: “Public money belongs to the American people. When FEMA funds are diverted for personal or political gain, it erodes trust and harms us all.”

If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison, according to federal prosectors, who noted that Edwin Cherfilus faces up to 35 years, Leblanc up to 10 years, and Spencer up to 33 years.

She was first elected to Congress in 2022 in the 20th District representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties in a special election after Rep. Alcee Hastings died in 2021.

Cherfilus-McCormick won a subsequent primary in the heavily Democratic district by five votes. She was reelected without opposition in November 2024.

In Congress, she has been a vocal advocate for Haitian-Americans as co-chair of the Haiti Caucus and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Cherfilus-McCormick was the CEO of Miramar-based Trinity Healthcare Services at the time she first elected to Congress. The company was owned by her family.

Previous allegations related to Trinity’s handling of the pandemic funds have surfaced in Tallahassee and Washington.

Last December, the Florida Division of Emergency Management sued Trinity, saying the company overcharged the state by nearly $5.8 million for work done during the pandemic and wouldn’t return the money.

The lawsuit was filed at the same time that a congressional ethics investigation concluded the South Florida Democrat had possibly violated U.S. House rules and federal law with her campaign activities.

In its lawsuit, the FDEM claimed it made a series of overpayments to Trinity after hiring the company in 2021 to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations. The agency reported that it discovered the problem after a single $5 million overpayment drew attention.