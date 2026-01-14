Proposal to name a Miami-Dade road after Charlie Kirk advances in the Senate

A proposal that would honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk by naming a road in Miami-Dade County after him is advancing in the Senate.



The measure is sponsored by Doral Republican Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez. It would rename part of Southwest 107th Avenue near Florida International University as Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue.



The legislation passed its first committee stop this week.



A House companion version of the bill has also been filed.

