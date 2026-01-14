© 2026 WLRN
Proposal to name a Miami-Dade road after Charlie Kirk advances in the Senate

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:25 PM EST
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak
Alex Brandon
/
AP
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A proposal that would honor the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk by naming a road in Miami-Dade County after him is advancing in the Senate.
 
The measure is sponsored by Doral Republican Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez. It would rename part of Southwest 107th Avenue near Florida International University as Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue.
 
The legislation passed its first committee stop this week.
 
A House companion version of the bill has also been filed.

