Fort Lauderdale advances Las Olas improvements — will remove iconic median trees

The City of Fort Lauderdale is advancing a project that calls for removing some of the iconic black olive trees that line the center of Las Olas Boulevard in its downtown.

On Tuesday night the city commission approved conceptual design plans for the Las Olas Boulevard Mobility Improvements project, which plans to turn the thriving corridor into a more pedestrian friendly space.

Many of the large median trees were in bad condition, and removing them allows the city to widen sidewalks and improve pedestrian lighting. Plus the city has committed to add more trees than they remove, quadrupling the canopy in the downtown section of Las Olas.

“Las Olas is evolving while remaining true to its roots,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. “These improvements build upon what makes the boulevard so special. The design improves the environment and keeps a tree-lined shopping district while enhancing the pedestrian experience and maintaining street parking.”

The designs were prepared by the city's consultant WSP USA Inc.

