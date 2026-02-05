Parkland families demand accountability over the county's response

Family members of those killed in the 2018 Parkland school mass shooting are demanding accountability from the Broward County Commission and Broward Sheriff’s Office for operational failures during the deadly incident.

Fred Guttenberg’s 14-year-old daughter Jaime Guttenberg was among the 17 people killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting eight years ago. Guttenberg was one of the family members who spoke at a press conference in Parkland on Thursday.

“ It'll be eight years since our loved ones were killed. For us, it will be eight years since the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Broward County Commission failed us,” said Guttenberg. “The reason that we are here today is to let everyone know that they are still, in fact, failing us.”

The families allege the county commission and BSO is delaying a civil jury trial by filing multiple motions and appeals.

“ We wanna face them in court. We want our day in court with the jury. We wanna put an end to this,” said Guttenberg.

Broward leaders and the sheriff's office have received criticism for their response to the shooting and its aftermath.

