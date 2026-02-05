Broward Inspector General lodges complaint against Tax Collector for campaign violations

Broward Inspector General Carol J. Breece has announced a formal complaint against Broward County Tax Collector Abiodun “Abbey” Ajayi, accusing her of violating state and local laws during her campaign.

The complaint is seeking a $10,000 fine and a public reprimand or censure for actions Ajayi took while running for office in 2024 while she was employed by Broward County. Ajayi was the Broward County Records, Taxes and Treasury Operations Manager during her campaign.

According to a 2025 OIG report, Ajayi appeared on two video podcasts from her county office. The first, an episode of “The Adams Brothers Podcast” took place on Wednesday, March 26, 2024, at 6 p.m.— a fter work hours. Near the end of the video Ajayi directs listeners to donate to her campaign. Soliciting donations within a government-owned property is a violation of state law.

The other, an episode of the podcast “Time Out 360” was recorded Friday, March 29, 2024, at 10 a.m.– during work hours. The OIG report reviewed Ajayi’s timecard and noted that she did not request time off, meaning she was on the clock during that podcast appearance. While she did not solicit donations during this appearance, campaigning for public office during work hours is also a violation of state law.

READ MORE: Broward Tax Collector accused of campaign violations in inspector general report

In addition, Ajayi also frequently used her county email for campaign related reasons. In total, the report tallies 44 instances where she used her county email address to forward scripts, candidate questionnaires and to facilitate her appearances on both the Adams Brothers and Time Out 360 podcasts. These instances violate a county law that forbids the use of county resources for campaigning.

In March of 2023, when Ajayi announced her candidacy, Thomas Kennedy, the director of Broward’s Records, Taxes and Treasury division, sent Ajayi a memo entitled. “RE: Rules and Regulations for County Employees Seeking Elected Office.” Attached were the relevant rules and regulations from the Broward County Human Resources Handbook and the County Code that deal with employees running for public office — including the rules and regulations Ajayi is accused of violating.

The OIG report referred to Ajayi’s actions as “misconduct” while adding, “we did not determine that she corruptly misused her official position.”

The OIG has requested a quasi-judicial hearing on the matter overseen by a randomly selected board member of the Inspector General Selection-Oversight Committee.