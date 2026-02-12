Proposed renaming of Palm Beach International Airport after Donald Trump would cost $5.5 million

Renaming Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump would cost an estimated $5.5 million, according to airport officials.

A bill (SB 706) is making its way through the legislature that proposes giving Florida the responsibility of naming or re-naming the state's seven major commercial airports.

Palm Beach International Airport is the only one so far with a proposed name change.

Palm Beach International Airport spokesperson, Rebeca Krogman, said that unless the state provides funding, the airport would have to cover the costs of such changes. She said such burdens of cost are being considered in the legislature.

The analysis of the bill in the legislature doesn't provide a cost estimate for such changes, just that counties like Palm Beach "may incur indeterminate costs."

Senate Bill 706 is supported by a companion measure in the House, House Bill 919 (HB 919). The Senate version has passed unanimously in it's first two Senate committees.

