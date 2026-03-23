‘Never Trumpers’ launch ad blitz in 27 Florida newspapers to promote ‘No Kings’

A nonprofit group whose board includes high-profile dissident Republicans placed advertisements in 27 newspapers in Florida Monday to promote the “No Kings” rallies protesting President Donald Trump and his administration scheduled to take place Saturday, March 28.

Representatives of Home of the Brave say that overall they are spending $1 million in a national ad campaign in 300 newspapers to highlight the rallies across 31 states. Those ads are appearing in Florida newspapers such as the Miami Herald, Pensacola News Journal, Melbourne’s Florida Today, and the Ocala Star Banner. They’ve also placed ads in national publications such as The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal.

The print ad starts out with the statement: “We the People March Again. The abuses have not stopped. Neither will we.”

This will be the third national “No Kings” day of protests taking place around the country over the past year, with similar protests held in June and October 2025.

Home of the Brave’s board members include famed neo-conservative turned “Never Trumper” Bill Kristol; Sarah Matthews, who served as the deputy press secretary during the first Donald Trump administration; former Virginia GOP U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock; and Susan Rice, who served in both the Obama and Biden administrations.

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