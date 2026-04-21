Who will fill vacant South Florida seat in Congress left by resignation of Cherfilus-McCormick?

Tuesday’s resignation of Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick leaves hundreds of thousands of South Floridians in parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties without a representative in Congress.

And the 20th congressional district seat may remain empty for some time — or at least until next year when a new lawmaker gets elected in November.

That’s because it’s up to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint someone to complete the current term of Cherfilus-McCormick, which runs through the end of year.

There is no immediate indication DeSantis will appoint anyone to the vacant seat.

READ MORE: Stolen money, straw donors and a diamond ring: The charges against Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Terry Renna / AP U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., left, speaks to the media as her lawyer David Markus looks on after a hearing in federal court Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 in Miami. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress on Tuesday, the same day she was scheduled to be formally disciplined by the House as part of an ethics investigation into her use of campaign funds.

Explaining her decision in an extended social media statement on Tuesday, the South Florida Democrat decried the internal investigation process as unfair. She said the House Committee denied her and her new attorney adequate time to prepare a defense.

“Rather than play these political games, I choose to step away,” she wrote.

The district is considered a safe Democratic seat, meaning that the upcoming Aug. 18 Democratic primary winner will easily be elected in November.

Democratic primary challengers react to resignation

That primary already has five challengers, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Elijah Manley, Mark Douglass, Maisha Williams, and Dale Holness — who lost a 2021 special election to Cherfilus-McCormick by just five votes.

Cherfilus-McCormick has sued both Holness and Manley for $1 million for defamation after both candidates publicly implicated her in the crimes she was later charged for by federal prosecutors. Both lawsuits were dropped last year.

Manley, who a February poll showed leading the primary field before Campbell entered the race, issued a statement following Cherfilus-McCormick's resignation.

"Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick did not resign out of conscience. She resigned to avoid being formally expelled from Congress by her own colleagues. She still stole $5 million meant for families recovering from disaster. She still laundered it into a congressional campaign built on a lie. She still faces a 15-count federal indictment and up to 53 years in prison, and that accountability must continue," the statement read.

Manley also called for DeSantis to quickly call a special election before the August primary saying, "Every day without a representative is another day working people in South Florida are pushed aside."

This moment is bigger than any one individual. It is about the people of this district — and they deserve stability, focus, and leadership that delivers.

I am not a career politician. I am a businessman who has spent over 40 years building, creating jobs, and fighting for my community. Bringing stability back to this district is my top priority — and that is exactly why I am running to be your Congressman.

The district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is dominated by registered Democratic voters (226,802) over Republican registered voters (64,689). No Party Affiliation, or NPA, voters number 102,845.