Fort Lauderdale Commissioner resigns mid-term, special election to be held

City of Fort Lauderdale District 1 Commissioner John Herbst on Friday submitted a letter of resignation, effective Nov. 2.

The city will hold a special election to select a commissioner to serve the remaining two years of Herbst's term.

Herbst served as the city’s auditor for 16 years before he was fired by the commission in 2022. That was largely due to a dispute over an investigation into Fort Lauderdale’s former Police Chief Larry Scirotto who was accused of working a second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association referee.

Herbst began the investigation based on an anonymous tip.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis claimed that by pursuing the investigation Herbst “went rogue” and that “our auditor that we hire is there to handle matters that we want investigated.”

The Institute of Internal Auditors called the mayor's statement "troubling."

In 2022, Herbst ran and won a city commission seat.

Since then he has been a vocal critic on a number of key city issues including the city’s deal with Inter Miami soccer club and the new city hall building. Herbst was the only “no’ vote when the commission selected City Hall Partners FTL to build its new home base under a public-private partnership.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale delays city hall agreement, will explore other options

The city recently voted to delay signing a preliminary agreement with FTL City Hall Partners and explore alternatives like retrofitting an existing building. The city will hear the results of a feasibility study on those retrofitted properties in June.

Herbst did not immediately respond to WLRN’s request for comment.

The city will hold a special election on Nov 2 to replace Herbst.

