Wasserman Schultz will run in 2026, not sure what district

After new congressional maps drawn by Governor Ron DeSantis passed the Florida Legislature this week, U.S. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D- Weston, said she would seek reelection in 2026 — but not what district she would run.

" I will be running in a district where I have an opportunity and the privilege to continue to represent my constituents in South Florida," she said after a press conference in Plantation on Friday.

Wasserman Schultz's current district, FL-25, covers most of southern Broward, but based on the new maps she now resides in FL-22.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D- Parkland) is also now located in the new FL-22 as does the seat held by gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R- Naples).

The new FL-25 would stretch along the coast from Delray Beach to Miami Beach.

Wasserman Schultz decried the new maps as intentionally favoring Republicans. She said the projected alignment of the Florida Congressional delegation favoring Republicans 24-4 did not align with the state's voters.

" This is certainly not a 24 to four state, and particularly in South Florida," she said. " They did that cynically and intentionally and with partisan intent — which is illegal— because they care more about holding onto their power than they do about fighting to make life more affordable for Floridians."

As for a timeline on when she would decide, Wasserman Schultz said she's " touching base with folks across our community." She also said she talked with Moskowitz but denied there was a "back room deal" in place for them to run in separate districts.

The qualifying deadline for candidate running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida is June 12.

READ MORE: 'Chaos' in South Florida as candidates grapple with redistricting efforts

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

