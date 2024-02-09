Lawmakers advance a measure to create Alzheimer's training for law enforcement

Legislation to create an online Alzheimer's training program for law enforcement continues to advance through committees in the Florida House and Senate.

The course would be developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in consultation with the Department of Elder Affairs. It would teach officers how to interact and communicate with people who have dementia and how to recognize their behaviors.

Officers would learn to use alternatives to physical restraints and spot the signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

The non-mandatory training would count toward continuing education.

This week the House version (HB 801) was approved by the Judiciary Committee and released to the chamber’s calendar for a vote.

The Senate version (SB 208) was favored Thursday by its Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice. It next moves onto the Fiscal Policy Committee.

The prevalence of Alzheimer's is increasing in Florida. The Alzheimer's Association estimates that by next year 720,000 Florida seniors will have the disease.

