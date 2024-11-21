How Floridians can get help with open enrollment for Obamacare

Floridians can sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace during open enrollment, which began on Nov. 1 and continues until Jan. 15.

While there is uncertainty about the program's future under the incoming Trump administration, navigators who help people sign up for plans are working to ensure residents get the coverage they need for the coming year.

“Access to health care is essential to the quality of one’s life,” said Xonjenese Jacobs, director of Florida Covering Kids & Families, a program based at the University of South Florida College of Public Health that coordinates enrollment across the state through its Covering Florida Navigator Program.

The program serves residents in all 67 Florida counties and provides free assistance for people signing up for health insurance. Navigators also help people understand how to use their coverage effectively, said Jacobs, who has a doctorate in public health.

READ MORE: Florida's newest children's services councils are facing challenges to their dedicated funding



Enhanced subsidies are still available, for now

Some people have reached out to navigators expressing concerns about the stability of the Affordable Care Act since former President Donald Trump won reelection earlier this month, said Jacobs. Trump has said he has "concepts of a plan" to change the program.

There’s also concern that enhanced subsidies that help keep premium costs low for more people will go away.

This increased financial assistance was first offered through the American Rescue Plan in 2021 and then extended as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022.

The subsidies boost the amount of help for those who were already eligible for assistance under the ACA, also known as Obamacare, and also allow more middle-income people to qualify for aid. They’ve helped millions of people obtain more affordable coverage but are set to expire at the end of 2025.

It will take an act of Congress to extend them, so the future remains unclear, but Jacobs stresses people can still receive that assistance for plans this coming year.

“So we are continuing to run, we are continuing to operate, we're continuing to help people get into that coverage that they need across the state of Florida,” she said. “It's just a matter of clicking a button or giving us a phone call.”

Sign up by Dec. 15 for coverage to start in the new year

A key thing to note is that if you want coverage to start on Jan. 1, you have to sign up or make changes to your plan by Dec. 15.

Even those currently enrolled in marketplace plans should reevaluate their coverage and explore other options, said Shannon Hills, regional administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We know that every year, health insurance plan options can change, it may be the cost, the coverage, the providers that are in network,” she said.

The federal website Healthcare.gov has been updated to streamline the application process, said Hills. Residents can compare a variety of plans on the site that offer coverage for things like prescription drugs, doctor’s visits and emergency care, among other health needs.

DACA recipients can get coverage this year

For the first time this year, immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and receive protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, can sign up for marketplace plans and qualify for financial aid.

It stems from a regulatory change the Biden administration made this year that redefines who is considered “lawfully present” in the U.S. to include DACA recipients, also known as "Dreamers," for the purpose of ACA enrollment.

A group of states filed a lawsuit in August challenging the rule change, while other states support it. The policy could also be reversed under the Trump administration.

But for now, navigators in Florida are committed to helping DACA recipients register for coverage while they can, said Jacobs.

“We just try to continue to provide culturally competent service for those individuals, having language lines, we have navigators across the state who speak many different languages, so we’re just continuing to make sure they can get themselves covered for the 2025 year,” she said.

Florida often leads the nation in marketplace sign-ups. Last year more than 4.2 million residents signed up for coverage, an increase of more than 30% from the previous year.

According to the health policy research institute KFF, 97% of ACA enrollees in Florida receive some sort of advanced premium tax credit or cost sharing reduction.

How to get help enrolling in a plan

Floridians can get help enrolling in a plan by calling 877-813-9115 or visiting CoveringFlorida.org.

Navigators are available to meet virtually or in-person.

If you miss your chance to enroll in coverage during the open enrollment period, you may still be able to sign up for coverage. You can qualify for a special enrollment period for up to 60 days after experiencing certain life events such as getting married, having a child or losing job-based insurance, among others.

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7