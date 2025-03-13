Medically Unnecessary: Florida Healthy Kids won’t cover drug for chronically ill child

Breana Dion is angry.

She was mad when her immunocompromised 6-year-old daughter Kamila was kicked off Children’s Medical Services. She was livid when the letter informing her of Kamila’s terminated coverage arrived at their home two days after the coverage was canceled. And she was full of rage when their new coverage through the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation denied payment for her daughter’s weekly infusion to boost her immune system.

“I feel like I'm fighting the world for my kid just to have a day of no illness,” Dion said.

Kamila is one of thousands of children who lost their Medicaid or Children's Medical Services (public insurance) during the 2023-2024 Medicaid disenrollment period. After the public health emergency was declared over, states were allowed to remove recipients from coverage. Some were terminated because they no longer met the financial threshold and others due to procedural reasons – when the state was unable to make contact due to a change in address or phone number or due to computer glitches.

Breana Dion / Submitted Breana Dion, of Lakeland, holds a stack of denial letters from the insurance company her daughter receives coverage through Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, Simply Healthcare.

Consequently, families with children who have complex medical needs were among those who lost coverage. Some of Florida’s most vulnerable children, kids like Kamila, fell into a gap where the insurance available to them, Florida Healthy Kids, doesn’t cover their vast array of needs.

A rough start and a hard path

“It was extremely traumatic,” Dion said, recalling Kamila’s birth.

She was born black and blue, without a cry or a heartbeat.

For nine minutes, doctors worked to resuscitate her.

After a few days in the NICU, Dion, a single mother, took Kamila home. Dion recalls placing her baby down for a nap and continuing to check on her every few minutes to make sure she hadn’t stopped breathing and turned purple.

“Every time I would put her down, she would stop breathing,” Dion said.

By the time she turned one year old, Kamila had been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea and a pediatric feeding disorder. Still, those diagnoses didn’t explain everything. Dion said when Kamila would get a cold she’d stop breathing and become unresponsive.

Another challenge was the COVID-19 pandemic. The chaos of the time slowed down Kamila’s many diagnoses to come.

The first was Tracheobronchomalacia – a condition in which the airway collapses, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Then, after a neurological evaluation, Kamila was diagnosed with autism.

The third and most crucial diagnosis according to Dion, is Hypogammaglobulinemia – a condition in which the body doesn’t produce antibodies.

“Kamila’s body does not know how to protect itself from viral, bacterial, or fungal infections,” Dion said. “If she gets a really bad cold, or COVID or anything like that, it could easily become sepsis.”

The cost of care

Disney toys and Harry Potter Lego sets are scattered about Dion’s home. Recently, the mother-daughter duo began working on a complete box set of “Diagon Alley.” The display picture features all the Alley shops from the Wizarding World.

But surrounding the Lego sets of different franchise universes is an array of Kamila’s specialized medical equipment paid for, at one time, by Children’s Medical Services (CMS) – which is the state insurance for kids with special healthcare needs that require extensive preventive and ongoing care.

Breana Dion / Submitted Kamila, 6-years old, and her service dog, Lukah sit together in their Lakeland home. The golden doodle was thusly named after Disney’s movie “Luca” which Kamila had seen back when she was largely nonverbal, three years ago. The word “Luca” was one of the first words she could say. The name stuck.

She has a nebulizer for medication – a machine with a mask that takes liquid medication and turns it to mist for easy breathing absorption. Kamilia also has a specialized car seat – without it, she’ll stop breathing on extended car rides. Additionally, she has her daily antibiotics, a CPAP machine, a private duty nurse, and an elopement bed as well as alarms on all windows and doors. The latter two are because Kamila is autistic and are necessary to prevent wandering behavior. However, the most important medical asset in the family — at least to Kamila — is Lukah, her service dog.

“He’s a sweet boy,” Dion said.

The golden doodle was thusly named after Disney’s movie “Luca” which Kamila had seen back when she was largely nonverbal, three years ago. The word “Luca” was one of the first words she could say. Naturally, the name stuck.

Additionally, Kamila also has multiple therapies including feeding, speech, physical and occupational.

Among the many expensive specialized treatments and equipment – perhaps the most crucial – is a weekly infusion of immunoglobulins – or proteins made by the immune system to combat illness.

The infusions are done at home. Every Friday, Kamila receives the infusion through a needle in her belly. Dion learned to perform the infusion from their nurse. It’s a two-hour process that leaves Kamila exhausted, and it sometimes takes two days for her to recover.

“It's hard on her,” Dion said. “Her body is just fighting really, really hard to play catch up.”

The 6-year-old isn’t a fan of the process, but Mom said she has to. So Kamila troopers through it.

Breana Dion / Submitted 6-year-old Kamila lays down in her Lakeland home receiving her weekly infusions of antibodies. Kamila was diagnosed with Hypogammaglobulinemia – a condition in which the body doesn’t produce antibodies. Kamila's mother, Breana Dion, was trained by nurses to administer the infusions every weekend. Dion said that a single dose "is made up of 100 plasma donors."

The infusion is easily the most expensive, with each weekly dosage costing about $15,000, Dion said.

For the year, the immunoglobulin therapy treatment alone costs more than $700,000.

When Kamila was born she was enrolled in CMS. The infusions, along with everything else, were covered. Dion made less than $42,000, thus meeting the income requirements for a two-person household. Due to her medical needs, Kamila’s life was hard, but her needs were covered.

Or at least they were – until her CMS coverage was terminated.

“Not medically necessary”

Kamila lost CMS in September. It was a shock to Dion who didn’t receive a letter of terminated coverage until October, she said.

“This is gotta be a joke,” Dion said. Given Kamila’s extensive medical needs, Dion couldn’t conceive that coverage would drop without notification or some sort of bridge to an alternative.

Mistakes during the Medicaid disenrollment weren’t uncommon in Florida. About 58% of Medicaid terminations during the first year of disenrollment were for “procedural reasons,” according to KFF. A procedural termination means the recipient could not be reached due to a change of phone number or address and also accounted for “computer glitches.” Some families never received their notifications.

During the pandemic and prior to the Medicaid redetermination, Dion changed jobs and received a better income. She believes that may have been the reason for the termination, but the mistaken timing of the notification left her furious.

Dion made back-and-forth phone calls with CMS and Florida Healthy Kids, both of which kept referring her to the other insurance entity.

Eventually, she got coverage with the latter of the two.

Florida Healthy Kids distributes coverage through two different private insurers, Simply Healthcare Plans and Aetna. Together the two manage 137,000 children in Florida – an increase of 52,000 children after the Medicaid disenrollment began in 2023, according to Florida Healthy Kids data.

Kamila was covered by Simply.

“They’re terrible,” Dion said.

The coverage experience has been a rough go for Dion and Kamila. With her coverage beginning in September, Simply denied many, if not most, of Kamila’s medical equipment and medicines.

Dion said that she’s received dozens of denials from Simply and that she’s put in dozens of appeals to no avail.

“It feels like my kid is on auto denial,” she said.

The real blow came when Simply denied Kamila’s infusions.

“They said it wasn't medically necessary, and that's when my head spun,” Dion said.

The insurer denied the payment process citing the reason as “high cost.”

Breana Dion / Submitted. One week's worth of infusions rests on a carpet prior to Kamila's weekly routine of receiving the medication. One week of infusions costs $15,000, said Kamila's mother, Breana Dion.

According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, “medically necessary” is defined as any medical good or service that is necessary to protect life or to prevent significant illness. Additionally, the service or good cannot have a less costly alternative available statewide.

That stunned Dion. As she is well aware there is no alternative.

“If my kid doesn't have that one medication, it's literally life or death,” she said.

“The eye of the beholder”

In its partnership with Florida Healthy Kids, Simply HealthCare is considered a managed care organization, or an MCO.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to Simply HealthCare regarding how it determines the medical necessity of claims, and who makes those decisions. The insurer would not comment but stated that the company operates under Florida “contract requirements.”

“Our contracted managed care organizations have teams of clinicians that develop and maintain medical coverage guidelines and review procedures for medical necessity,” said Ashley Carr, spokesperson for Florida Healthy Kids.

The Florida Association of Health Plans represents MCOs in Florida. According to FAHP, it uses evidence-based medical guidelines to make its determinations.

“MCOs employ highly qualified service authorization reviewers, often led by teams of experienced physicians, including pediatricians. These teams engage in ‘peer-to-peer calls’ with requesting providers and consult with external specialists to ensure comprehensive and informed decision-making during the review and authorization process,” FAHP said.

Experts say the process of reviewing medical necessity isn’t necessarily uniform.

“Each managed care company (private insurance contractor) handles things differently,” said Steve Freedman, the creator of Florida Healthy Kids. Freedman created the prototype system in Central Florida in 1990. Today, he’s a professor of health policy at the University of South Florida and serves as an ad hoc member on the board of directors for Florida KidCare.

Freedman said there are guidelines for determining medical necessity, but ultimately, it’s subjective.

“Medical necessity, it seems like a simple term, but it's in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “If you're the beholder with cash, your view of that may be different than if you're the beholder of the patient.”

Freedman also noted that parents who feel as though an MCO has erroneously denied coverage can always file an appeal. However, a look at Florida Healthy Kids' rate of overturned appeals is not promising for parents.

In 2023, there were 376 appeals, 62% of them were upheld. In 2024, Florida Healthy Kids enrollment grew by 52,000 after the Medicaid redetermination process. Its total appeals for the year was 914. About 67% were upheld.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Data provided by the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Totals of appeals made to Florida Healthy Kids between 2021 and 2024. According to Florida Healthy Kids:

“Upheld” means the plan upheld their original determination (i.e., a denial of the appeal request).

Likewise, “overturned” means the plan overturned their original decision and have approved the appeal request.

“Partially overturned” means that the plan approved part of the appeal request and denied part of the appeal request. For example, a family might appeal a denial for a prior authorization for a service at an out-of-network provider. The plan may then review and determine that the service is approved, but not at the out-of-network provider.

FAHP said that claim denials are “often” due to billing errors, which could include incorrect billing codes, missing information, or exceeding the filing time limits.

“In these cases, providers can initiate a payment dispute and submit additional information, such as corrected billing information or documentation supporting medical necessity, facilitating claim resolution in most instances,” FAHP said.

Freedman said that after an appeal has been “upheld” twice, families can challenge the denial further by pursuing an independent review board. But it’s not something a lot of families do as the option isn’t made very “transparent.”

“Most families don't know that. Most providers don't know that, and so they think that the first ‘no’ is the final ‘no,’” Freedman said.

In Florida, AHCA contracts with Health Services Advisory Group, Inc. as its "External Quality Review Organization" for Medicaid managed care programs.

“Fighting the world”

Kamila’s immunology doctors sent life-crisis letters and even called Simply Healthcare multiple times until finally, they were successful in getting her infusions covered. However, over the six-month fight, the insurer only covered three months.

That doesn’t work for a child like Kamila, Dion said. She can’t miss her weekly infusions. Each one builds immunity upon the other. Missing one is like starting over, Dion said.

“It's completely uprooted Kam's life,” she said.

While Kamila was without infusions she went into “lockdown mode” – no contact with the outside world. Dion said they’ve done it once before during COVID. It lasted six months. This time, the lapse in coverage was broken up and they went on lockdown twice. The first time for two months and the second time for one month.

“It's not worth exposure. Everywhere we go when she's not on her infusions, we come home and she's sick. And she's not just kind of sick. She's rushing her to the ER sick,” Dion said.

The tumultuous periods of lockdown, times with and without infusion, led to Dion losing her job.

Ironically, that change--the loss of a job-- qualified Kamila again for CMS. That coverage restarted in February.

The experience has left Dion worried about the future.

“Every parent with a medically complex kid has the same fear,” she said. “We’re scared of dying. We’re scared of not being here long enough until our kids are able to get the resources they need to keep themselves healthy.”

Dion is trying to figure out what’s next for Kamila. Dion said she’s considered moving north out of Florida to a state with more reliable resources, but moving a medically complex child isn’t easy and with her in between jobs, it doesn’t seem realistic right now. Instead, Dion said she’s focused on finishing their Lego set of Diagon Alley on keeping Kamila happy and safe. Dion said she’s truly the only one equipped to do those things.

“It's really eye-opening and terrifying to know that, God forbid, if anything happened to me or to insurance, my kid's life is going to mean absolutely nothing to this world,” she said.

