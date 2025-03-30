Grief counseling offered in Pembroke Park after fatal shooting of mother and children

Pembroke Park town officials and Memorial Healthcare System are offering grief counseling on Monday following last week’s fatal mass shooting of a woman and her three young children in their apartment.

No advanced registration is required to attend the grief counseling session, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Pembroke Park Town Hall. The address: 3150 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL 33023.

"The tragic events that occurred on Wednesday night have left so many in our community in pain. Don't be afraid to seek help. It's okay not to be okay,” said Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed in a statement.

Pembroke Park Deputy Chief Jason Ochoa urged local residents affected by the tragic shooting to “come and talk through your feelings with a professional.”

“You don't have to go through this alone," he said.

Police said a 34-year-old man last Wednesday fatally shot the woman and her kids, and injured another child, before attempting to kill himself inside their apartment off W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The woman and three of her children were pronounced dead last Wednesday night inside their apartment in Pembroke Park, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged shooter, Stephen McKenzie, 34, and 8-year-old Phiinyx Solomon survived. McKenzie was in critical condition and the child in serious condition, said BSO.

The dead included Julie Cruz, 32, Xion Solomon, 11, and 2-year-olds Nova and Emery McKenzie, according to BSO, who said Cruz was the mother of all four children, and that McKenzie is the father of the 2-year-olds.

McKenzie was placed in custody at the hospital, and charges against him are pending, said BSO.

