Contract deadline passes, leaving thousands of Florida Blue customers out of network with Broward Health

Florida Blue customers are out of network with Broward Health after the two sides failed to reach a new insurer-hospital agreement by a Tuesday deadline.

The previous contract expired without a resolution after months of negotiations, leaving patients facing higher costs for care.

Florida Blue said more than 17,000 customers have been notified of the change.

The impasse affects all Florida Blue plans, including commercial group coverage, Affordable Care Act marketplace plans and Medicare Advantage. Patients who continue to use Broward Health hospitals, clinics, or physicians for non-emergency services may now be billed at out-of-network rates.

Emergency care remains covered at in-network costs under federal law, but follow-up care and scheduled procedures will likely come with increased out-of-pocket expenses.

Some patients in active treatment — such as those undergoing chemotherapy, recovering from surgery, or in the late stages of pregnancy — may still qualify for temporary in-network coverage through continuity-of-care provisions. Eligibility depends on the plan, medical condition, and other circumstances, according to the insurer and the health system.

The dispute centers on payment rates.

Broward Health has said it is seeking reimbursement comparable to what Florida Blue pays other providers in South Florida, and to what other insurers pay for the same services.

On its website, Broward Health said the discussions with Florida Blue "are about fairness," adding that the insurer "historically undervalued the care our team members provide."

Florida Blue, however, said the "unreasonably" requested increase — reportedly 60% — would dramatically raise costs for clients.

"We must be good stewards of our members' health care dollars," Florida Blue said in a statement. "The significant increase Broward Health is demanding — hundreds of millions of dollars — would ultimately result in higher health insurance premiums for individuals, families, and employers."

The insurer, based in Jacksonville, said it remains open to further talks and encouraged Broward Health to return to the negotiating table.

For now, Florida Blue members are being encouraged to reach out to customer service to explore their options, verify whether they qualify for continued in-network care, or transfer care to other local providers that remain in-network.

"We have many high-quality local hospitals and doctors in the area ready to take care of our members' care needs," the insurer said in a post on its website.

Broward Health, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is one of the largest public hospital systems in Florida and is governed by a board of commissioners appointed by the governor.

Florida Blue and Broward Health have pages on their websites with information for patients.

