Florida Surgeon General says he supports consumption of raw milk

Florida's top health official says he supports human consumption of raw milk despite a recent outbreak of infection linked to raw milk that left 21 people sickened.

On a social media post on Tuesday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wrote that he supports the consumption of raw milk by people hoping to reap what he calls "potential health benefits."

Ladapo's post also cautions people to be aware of the source and know the risks.

This comes one week after after 21 cases of bacterial infection were linked to the consumption of raw milk produced by a Florida farm.

READ MORE: Health expert cites 'misinformation' for rise in Florida illnesses from raw milk

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.