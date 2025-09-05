Is selective hearing more than a family joke?

We’ve all probably joked about “selective hearing” — like when teens ignore chores, but perk up when they hear, “we’re ordering pizza.”

But audiologists say selective hearing isn’t just a family punchline. It’s a real neurological process.

“We have this filtering system that allows us to be able to pick up the important sounds,” said Jorge Rey, an audiologist with Hear-USA , a Palm Beach County-based hearing care company with more than 380 centers nationwide.

HearUSA Audiologist Jorge Rey explains how early signs of hearing loss can be detected, treated and prevented with modern technology like AI-powered hearing aids.

When that system breaks down, Rey says everyday sounds start competing for attention — creating long-term consequences on quality of life.

“It’s a domino effect,” he explained. “It eventually starts to prevent you [from] going to certain restaurants because it's too noisy, from being able to hang out with family and friends. And you start to socially withdraw, which can lead to fatigue, anxiety, stress [and] depression.”

So how can someone tell the difference between an earwax buildup and a deeper issue?

Rey says wax often feels like clogged ears — but the best step is to get a hearing test.

Some early warning signs include:

Some early warning signs include: asking people to repeat themselves, favoring one “better ear,” turning up the TV volume up high, relying on speakerphone during calls or withdrawing in social situations.

Rey says the stigma around hearing aids has been fading thanks to technology. Modern devices are smaller, stronger and even equipped with artificial intelligence, or AI. They can connect to smartphones and use built-in processors to separate speech from background noise.

For people who want to protect their hearing, Rey recommends practical steps — like avoiding being near speakers at concerts, using decibel-tracking apps and remembering that if someone outside the room can hear your music, it’s too loud.

And for family members or coworkers? Simple adjustments can make a big difference: facing the person when speaking, talking at a moderate pace, enunciating words properly and choosing quieter seating areas when possible.

“The biggest thing for me would be to come in [and] get tested because over time that hearing loss can build up and we want to be able to get ahead of it,” Rey said. “Starting the process is always the biggest step.”