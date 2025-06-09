Study finds strong link between hearing loss and dementia risk

Research finding hearing loss as a risk factor for dementia dates back years.

However, a recent study released last month in the Journal for the American Medical Association finds that link is strong. It matches first-hand observations from audiologists.

“Thirty-two percent of patients that have cognitive decline also have hearing loss. I know, for ourselves at Florida Hearing Matters, we're seeing about 75% of our patients are asking about cognitive decline,” said audiologist and owner of Florida Hearing Matters in Fort Lauderdale.

She said hearing loss is just one risk factor she's seeing for dementia.

