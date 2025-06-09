© 2025 WLRN
Study finds strong link between hearing loss and dementia risk

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
FILE - A doctor looks at PET brain scans at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix on Aug. 14, 2018.
Matt York
/
AP
FILE - A doctor looks at PET brain scans at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix on Aug. 14, 2018.

Research finding hearing loss as a risk factor for dementia dates back years. 

However, a recent study released last month in the Journal for the American Medical Association finds that link is strong. It matches first-hand observations from audiologists.

“Thirty-two percent of patients that have cognitive decline also have hearing loss. I know, for ourselves at Florida Hearing Matters, we're seeing about 75% of our patients are asking about cognitive decline,” said audiologist and owner of Florida Hearing Matters in Fort Lauderdale.

She said hearing loss is just one risk factor she's seeing for dementia.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Julia Cooper
Julia Cooper is a general assignment reporter for WLRN News.
