Three major Florida hospitals challenge organ transplant rules

Three major hospital systems in Florida are challenging a proposed rule that would change how organ transplant programs are approved and monitored.

Tampa General, UF Health Shands in Gainesville and Jackson Memorial in Miami argue the rule lacks essential quality safeguards, including minimum transplant volumes and outcome standards.

The rule by the state Agency for Health Care Administration aims to set new licensure requirements. That’s after Florida scrapped its certificate of need process in 2019.

