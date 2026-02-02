Baptist Health breaks ground on hospital in west Broward County
Baptist Health broke ground last week on a new hospital in Sunrise, marking the start of construction on a seven-story facility expected to open in summer 2029 and expand health care access in western Broward County.
The 340,000-square-foot Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital will be the nonprofit system's first hospital in Broward County. It has been designed as a future-ready campus featuring advanced medical technology, sustainable design and patient-centered care, officials said.
Hospital and city officials say the facility will help a needed gap in medical care between South Florida's northern counties of Broward and Palm Beach counties.
"Our city has been a medical desert, a hospital desert, and we always envisioned the opportunity that someone would come along and fill that gap," Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan said at the Jan. 27 groundbreaking.
The $500 million hospital will include 100 inpatient beds, including 10 for critical care, a 30-bed emergency department, and four robotic-assisted surgical suites with room for expansion.
The campus will also feature a 25,000-square-foot medical building for outpatient and specialty services.
In Broward, Baptist already operates a medical center in Plantation, and another center is under construction in Pembroke Pines. Plus, a nine-story, 427,000-square-foot addition is underway at Boca Regional Hospital in Palm Beach County.
"We have a lot of outpatient locations in Broward County. You've got to have a hospital to be fully accepted into the community so we're really excited about our new presence in Broward County," Baptist Health CEO Bo Boulenger said in a video released on the system's website.
