State sued again over changes to HIV/AIDS medication assistance program

The State of Florida has been sued again regarding its decision to change eligibility requirements for its prescription medication assistance program for people living with HIV/AIDS.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation filed suit last month, alleging that the state’s changes to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program or ADAP ignored its legally mandated rules making process. That includes steps like community input and a 21-day waiting period. This week, an administrative court judge agreed to expedite the case and scheduled a hearing on Feb. 18.

On Monday, AHF announced that they were suing the state again. The newest lawsuit revolves around public records disclosures that AHF says the state is illegally withholding. The organization is requesting documents about the rule change, including information about the state’s as-yet unsubstantiated claim that the program faces a $120 million dollar shortfall.

ADAP was previously open to those who make around $60,000 dollars per year. But in January the state changed that requirement to people who make around $20,000 per year. If the changes are enacted it would leave around 16,000 Floridians without coverage on March 1.

READ MORE: State sued over new rule that restricts access to HIV/AIDS medication for low-income patients

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.