Florida isn't the 'allergy capital' of the U.S., but it's in the conversation

Florida isn't topping this year's list of the nation's worst places for allergy sufferers, but it's not exactly breathing easy.

Lakeland, Sarasota and Tampa landed in the top 30 of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's 2026 list of "allergy capitals," a reminder that even outside the worst hotspots, the state remains firmly on sneeze guard.

The "most challenging places to live with allergies" evaluates the 100 largest U.S. metro areas in the contiguous 48 states based on tree, grass and weed pollen levels, use of over-the-counter allergy medications, and access to board-certified specialists.

Each of the categories was scored as "worse than average, "average," or "better than average."

READ MORE: Pollen counts reach highest levels of year across Florida

The formula reflects not only pollen counts, but also how hard residents are working to manage symptoms. Even when counts are closer to average, reliance on medications or limited access to allergists can push cities higher on the list.

No. 20 Lakeland was weighed down by a "worse than average" score in the number of accessible allergists. No. 30 Tampa's scored "worse than average" in pollen count, while No. 29 Sarasota showed a heavy reliance on allergy meds.

Other Florida locations spanned the center of the peninsula, underscoring how widespread allergy issues are across the state: Palm Bay (24th), Orlando (33rd), Cape Coral (39th), Daytona Beach (49th) and Jacksonville (53rd).

At the top of the list were Boise, Idaho; San Diego, California; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Provo, Utah; and Rochester, New York. The "least challenging" were Houston, Texas; New York; San Antonio, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; and Phoenix, Arizona.

And even cities that fall outside the top tier aren't necessarily "safe." The report notes that all 100 areas experience meaningful allergy burdens — meaning where you live may influence symptoms, but it won't eliminate them.

/ Source: Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America / Source: Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America Click here to view the complete report.

According to the report, warmer temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns and longer growing seasons associated with climate change have increased pollen production and extended allergy seasons in many parts of the country.

"Allergies disrupt sleep, undermine concentration, keep children home from school and keep adults from work," Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a press release. "We are experiencing a widening health threat fueled by climate change."

Pollen is the powdery substance made by seed-producing plants and trees that is part of their reproductive process. Early in the spring, tree pollen is the main culprit. After that, grasses pollinate, followed by weeds in the late summer and early fall.

READ MORE: Seasonal allergies are annoying. Here's how climate change is affecting them

Some of the most common tree pollens that cause allergies include birch, cedar, cottonwood, maple, elm, oak and walnut, according to the foundation. Grasses that cause symptoms include Bermuda, Johnson, rye and Kentucky bluegrass.

Pollen trackers can help you decide when to go outside. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology tracks levels through a network of counting stations across the U.S. Counts are available at its website and via email.

Last year was one of the most intense allergy seasons on record, particularly in the Southeast.

Step 1: Try to avoid pollen altogether

The best and first step to controlling allergies is avoiding exposure. Keep the windows in your car and your home closed, even when it's nice outside.

If you go outside, wearing long sleeves can keep pollen off your skin to help ward off allergic reactions, said Dr. James Baker, an allergist at the University of Michigan. It also provides some sun protection, he added.

When you get home, change your clothes and shower daily to ensure all the pollen is off of you — including your hair. If you can't wash your hair every day, try covering it when you go outside with a hat or scarf. Don't get into bed with your outside clothes on, because the pollen will follow.

It's also useful to rinse your eyes and nose with saline to remove any pollen, experts said. And the same masks that got us through the pandemic can protect you from allergies — though they won't help with eye symptoms.

Relieving allergy symptoms

Over-the-counter nasal sprays are among the most effective treatments for seasonal allergies, experts said.

But patients often use them incorrectly, irritating parts of the nose, said Dr. Kathleen May, an allergist at Augusta University in Georgia. She suggested angling the nozzle outward toward your ear rather than sticking it straight up your nose.

Over-the-counter allergy pills like Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec are helpful but may not be as effective or as quick since they're taken by mouth, experts said.

If your symptoms are impacting your quality of life, like causing you to lose sleep or lose focus, it might be time to consider making an appointment with an allergist. There are medications that can train your immune system not to overreact to allergens.

Some remedies for allergy relief that have been circulating on social media or suggested by celebrities — like incorporating local honey into your diet to expose yourself to pollen — have been debunked.

Dr. Shyam Joshi, an allergist at Oregon Health and Science University, said that's because the flowers that bees pollinate typically don't contain the airborne pollen that causes allergy symptoms.

Information from the Associated press was used in this report.

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